How to keep your kid out of the emergency room on Halloween night

Friday is Halloween, and a D.C. emergency room physician said several factors could make this year's holiday — and trick-or-treating — particularly dangerous.

“It’s Friday night, it’s cold and wet, nobody has school or work the next day, so everybody’s going to stay out a little later,” said Dr. Miriam Fischer, senior attending physician for emergency medicine at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in D.C.

Emergency room doctors are always concerned about drunken driving, especially on Halloween.

“Children are twice as likely to be hit by a vehicle and killed on Halloween,” Fischer said. “And almost half of the fatal accidents on Halloween involve drunk driving.”

In the lead up to Halloween, 55% of Halloween-related visits are due to pumpkin carving injuries — most involving cuts to the hands and fingers from the slip of a knife.

Candles in a jack-o’-lantern can also pose a danger.

“Maybe use an LED, or some other sort of light to prevent a potential fire,” she said.

Fischer said trips and falls account for 25% of Halloween ER visits, with most happening during trick-or-treating.

“Kids get excited, you run up to a house, and you can trip on those stairs,” said Fischer, especially if children’s costumes involve capes or long skirts, or they’re wearing masks that limit vision.

Fischer suggested face paint, since it’s less obstructive than a mask.

In the dark, Fischer said parents can find creative ways to help their child become more visible to drivers.

“A glow stick is a fun light that lets everybody see your kid,” she said. “You can put it on their head, you can make it a crown, you can make it a necklace.”

And only trick-or-treat at homes that have lights on.

“That house is giving you a message,” Fischer said. “It’s welcoming you, but it also means that when your kid runs up to that house, they’ll be able to see the walkway, and if there’s wet leaves, they’ll be able to see the stairs.”

