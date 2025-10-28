How to make children with speech, language disorders feel comfortable saying ‘trick or treat’ this Halloween

For children with speech or language disorders, being asked to say "trick or treat" this Halloween can be challenging or scary.

For children with speech or language disorders, being asked to say “trick or treat” on Halloween can be challenging or scary.

If you’re going up to a door with your child to get some Halloween goodies, a speech language pathologist said not to push them to say that one popular phrase.

“Don’t require that ‘trick-or-treat’ from them, because it could be that they actually need a little bit more time to process,” said Lauren Arner, associate director of school services for the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association. “They might just really be too nervous to say it out loud.”

She said it’s also a good rule of thumb to be ready to not get a response back when talking to a child and to be understanding.

“There are a lot of speech and language disabilities, and also hearing (disabilities) that we really don’t see,” Arner said. “They’re not visible disabilities, and so just kind of going into it with an approach of any child that comes to my door is going to be welcome to take something, whether they decide to respond or not.”

She said if you have a child who has trouble communicating or they’re not used to the pressure of having to talk to people they don’t know “you can bring a small card or a sign or a picture with some words that say ‘trick or treat’ or ‘thank you,’ and that helps give the people’s houses that you’re going to some clues, and helps your child participate a little bit more.”

Other tips include heading out to trick-or-treat early before the crowds show up so they have more time and it’s less crowded; coming up with a signal for trouble like a word they can quickly say when they’re uncomfortable; and reminding friends and siblings that your child may need a little extra time.

“If you prepare a little bit in advance, you can have a really great experience,” Arner said.

