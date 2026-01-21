Here are the DC-area chefs and restaurants honored as James Beard semifinalists

The James Beard Foundation has announced its list of semifinalists for its prestigious awards that recognize excellence in the culinary arts, and the D.C. region is getting some love.

Amy Brandwein, chef and owner of Centrolina, prepares a dish in her restaurant kitchen, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(AP/Patrick Semansky)

Finalists will be determined at the end of March, ahead of the awards ceremony in Chicago on June 15.

Here are the nominees from the D.C. area:

Outstanding Restaurateur: Scott Drewno and Danny Lee, Fried Rice Collective (Anju, Chiko, and I Egg You), D.C.

Outstanding Chef: Peter Pastan, 2 Amy’s, D.C.

Outstanding Restaurant: Centrolina, D.C.

Emerging Chef: Anthony Jones, Marcus D.C.

Best New Restaurant: Maison Bar à Vins, D.C.

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker: Susan Bae, Moon Rabbit, D.C.

Outstanding Hospitality: Bresca, D.C.

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program: Field & Main, Marshall, Virginia

Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service: Brent Kroll, Maxwell Park, D.C.

Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service: Christine Kim, Service Bar, D.C.

James Beard semifinalists are also nominated by geographic region. Among D.C.-area names on the Best Chef, mid-Atlantic category:

Matthew Adler, Cucina Morini, D.C.

Darmyelesh Alemu, Beteseb, Silver Spring, Maryland

Fernando Gonzalez, 2Fifty Texas BBQ, D.C.

Miguel Guerra and Tatiana Mora, Mita, D.C.

Johanna Hellrigl, Ama, D.C.

Cagla Onal, My Little Chamomile, D.C.

Suresh Sundas, Tapori, D.C.

There are a total of 25 categories for this year’s James Beard Awards. This year marks the 36th anniversary of the James Beard Awards.

The full list of semifinalists is available on the James Beard Foundation’s website.

