How this DC-area chef is using food to expose more people to Lao culture

Chef Seng Luangrath is bringing Lao food into the spotlight through her Northern Virginia and D.C. restaurants and a deeply personal mission.

All throughout May, WTOP is celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with stories about the people and places shaping the D.C. region.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. DC-area chef spreading Lao culture through food

Years ago, a couple was shopping at the Giant supermarket near Bangkok Golden in Northern Virginia when they decided to give the restaurant a try.

They were both vegetarian and scanned the menu. Restaurant workers told them the kitchen could also prepare Lao dishes and offered to make them laab tofu, a dish of tofu with herbs and soy sauce.

When they were finished, the pair asked to speak to Chef Seng Luangrath. They shared how much they enjoyed the dish, had never heard of Lao food before and were unaware it even existed.

In that moment, Luangrath shared a mission she has detailed dozens of times since. Lao food is not a secret, she told them, and it’s actually a major part of the D.C.-area culinary scene.

Initially reluctant to introduce the public to her culture through food, Luangrath now strives to do just that through her restaurants in Northern Virginia and D.C. It’s a deeply personal goal that’s thrust Lao food into the national spotlight.

“I want people to know, if I say, ‘I’m from Laos,’ it was like, ‘Oh yeah, I know Laos,’ and ‘Oh, I had Lao food before,’” Luangrath told WTOP.

Luangrath and her family fled Laos during the Vietnam War. They spent two years in a refugee camp in Thailand before arriving in the U.S. in 1983.

Luangrath started cooking for her family when she was 14. She was shy and fearful of speaking in public, and learned a lot from her grandmother. Her grandmother was the first to teach her to cook, so the dishes at Baan Mae and Thip Khao honor not just the Lao culture, but also her family.

“We came from a country where we were taught not to showcase our food, because we were afraid no one else would like to eat it, because of the spice and also the funkiness,” Luangrath said.

Lao food wasn’t mainstream, and it would have been easier for families in her parents’ generation to open Thai restaurants, Luangrath said.

The cuisines are similar, but Lao recipes use a different fish sauce, lots of shrimp paste and chili peppers that make it spicy, she said. Sticky rice comes as a complement to the main dishes, not as a dessert, and Lao food features fish and proteins that are grilled or steamed rather than fried.

As she considered her next steps, Luangrath had a gut instinct tell her that she needed to expose more people to Lao food and her culture.

“The most important thing is having my identity back,” Luangrath said. “Telling people who I am without being shy about it. I’m Lao and this is Lao food I’m cooking for the people.”

Using that same confidence, Luangrath changed the name of Bangkok Garden in 2017 to Padaek, which is a type of fermented fish sauce.

In 2014, she opened Thip Khao, which she described as the home of the Lao Food Movement. The restaurant earned “Best New Restaurant” recognition from Bon Appetit Magazine, and Luangrath has been featured in other major publications, including The New York Times.

On Thursday night, in Baan Mae’s small downstairs kitchen, Luangrath prepared shrimp laab and helped shape a popular snack.

Now, instead of on a secret menu, as she offered the couple casually wandering in years ago, Lao food is prominently featured.

And she’s working to keep it that way.

“Showcasing my family, the history, the culture,” Luangrath said. “The most important thing is putting Laos on the map.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.