Foodies rejoice! DC’s winter restaurant week is about to kick off

Looking to expand your palate, or take a break from cooking? You could grab a bite at one of the D.C.-area eateries participating in the winter restaurant week.

It’s a great time of year for foodies, or for people wanting to try a new restaurant in the D.C.-area and expand their palate.

The D.C.-area winter restaurant week officially gets underway Jan. 19, and will run through Jan. 25.

Shawn Townsend, president of the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington, said this year’s restaurant week features 385 restaurants, with 35 eateries participating for the first time across the D.C. area.

“I try to stay away from restaurants I’ve been to during restaurant week,” Townsend said. “I try to go to all new locations.”

Restaurants added to the promotion this year include:

DC

Acqua Bistecca

Baan Mae

Barbouzard

Barrel House Cafe & Bar

bartaco at Mt. Vernon

bartaco at The Wharf

Bully Spanish Steakhouse

Cana

Casamara

Dōgon by Kwame Onwuachi

Fraiche

Ingle Korean Steakhouse

JINYA Ramen Bar at The Wharf

Malabar Restaurant

Marcus DC

Moxies Restaurant

ONGGI Korean Cuisine

Rappahannock Oyster Bar

Sapodilla’s Caribbean Restaurant

Selva DC

Sixty Vines Foggy Bottom

Sushi By Bou – DC @ CitizenM Hotel L’enfant Plaza

Taqueria Xochi – Navy Yard

The Dabney

Wiseguy Pizza Dupont

Maryland

Charley Chesapeake Chophouse & Bar

Motorkat

Salt & Vine

Virginia

ArTeA Restaurant & Bar

Big Buns at One Loudoun

Brasserie Royale

Honest Grill

Ms. Peach’s

Velocity Wings Bristow

Wiseguy Pizza Herndon

Townsend said 2025 was a tough year for restaurants navigating inflation, tariffs, increased police presence on the streets and widespread government firings. He said if you can get out and support local restaurants, they are very appreciative.

“We can highlight restaurants, but also, at the same time, encourage folks to get out of the house and not cook for a night,” he said. “And try something new, or go back to one of your favorites and show them some love.”

Most restaurants will feature three-course selections for brunch and lunch for $25 or $35 per person, and dinner menus for $40, $55 or $65.

You can get more information about the restaurants participating and even make reservations at the Restaurant Association’s website.

