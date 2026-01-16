Foodies rejoice! DC’s winter restaurant week is about to kick off

It’s a great time of year for foodies, or for people wanting to try a new restaurant in the D.C.-area and expand their palate.
The D.C.-area winter restaurant week officially gets underway Jan. 19, and will run through Jan. 25.
Shawn Townsend, president of the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington, said this year’s restaurant week features 385 restaurants, with 35 eateries participating for the first time across the D.C. area.
“I try to stay away from restaurants I’ve been to during restaurant week,” Townsend said. “I try to go to all new locations.”
Restaurants added to the promotion this year include:
DC
- Acqua Bistecca
- Baan Mae
- Barbouzard
- Barrel House Cafe & Bar
- bartaco at Mt. Vernon
- bartaco at The Wharf
- Bully Spanish Steakhouse
- Cana
- Casamara
- Dōgon by Kwame Onwuachi
- Fraiche
- Ingle Korean Steakhouse
- JINYA Ramen Bar at The Wharf
- Malabar Restaurant
- Marcus DC
- Moxies Restaurant
- ONGGI Korean Cuisine
- Rappahannock Oyster Bar
- Sapodilla’s Caribbean Restaurant
- Selva DC
- Sixty Vines Foggy Bottom
- Sushi By Bou – DC @ CitizenM Hotel L’enfant Plaza
- Taqueria Xochi – Navy Yard
- The Dabney
- Wiseguy Pizza Dupont
Maryland
- Charley Chesapeake Chophouse & Bar
- Motorkat
- Salt & Vine
Virginia
- ArTeA Restaurant & Bar
- Big Buns at One Loudoun
- Brasserie Royale
- Honest Grill
- Ms. Peach’s
- Velocity Wings Bristow
- Wiseguy Pizza Herndon
Townsend said 2025 was a tough year for restaurants navigating inflation, tariffs, increased police presence on the streets and widespread government firings. He said if you can get out and support local restaurants, they are very appreciative.
“We can highlight restaurants, but also, at the same time, encourage folks to get out of the house and not cook for a night,” he said. “And try something new, or go back to one of your favorites and show them some love.”
Most restaurants will feature three-course selections for brunch and lunch for $25 or $35 per person, and dinner menus for $40, $55 or $65.
You can get more information about the restaurants participating and even make reservations at the Restaurant Association’s website.
