The DC-area foodie forecast: 20+ must-try restaurants that are new or opening this fall

For diners who may be getting tired of the same old dishes and want to change it up with something new, the D.C. area is chock full of new restaurants and bar openings worth a reservation.

From a Bitcoin-preferred bar that is opening in Penn Quarter, to a selfie-approved restaurant and cafe heading to The Wharf, WTOP has rounded up over 20 recently opened and soon-to-open eateries that range in price and style.

Recently opened restaurants

Maison Bar à Vins

1834 Columbia Rd. NW, D.C.

This new Adams Morgan wine bar is headed by the award-winning Popal Group, which is known for well-recognized local restaurants like Pascual, Lutèce and Lapis. Maison Bar À Vins is located in a brownstone with velvet curtains, moody wallpaper and leather chairs. Chef Matt Conroy told WTOP that what he sees as missing in D.C. are late-night places to drink and eat that are upscale. “At night, if you want to still have a bottle of Champagne and some bone marrow or something, you’ll be able to do that pretty late here, which is pretty exciting,” said Conroy.



Hush Harbor

1337 H St. NE, D.C.

Earlier this month, D.C.’s first phone-free bar opened. Heading the venture is Rock Harper, who won the third season of Gordon Ramsay’s “Hell’s Kitchen.” Learn more about the inspiration of the bar in this profile by WTOP’s Jimmy Alexander.

Upstate FTW

1314 U St. NW, D.C.

This sports bar is a love letter to upstate New York with dishes like crispy wings, cheesy chicken riggies, Zweigle’s hot dogs, and the iconic “Garbage Plate,” which is a mashup of cheeseburgers, mac salad, chili and mustard. Headed by restaurateurs Scott Drewno and Danny Lee of The Fried Rice Collective, Upstate FTW (an acronym for “For the Win”) launched inside the kitchen of Sports & Social with 7,300 square feet of space and a 25-foot LED media wall with 13 additional HD TVs.

El Mercat Bar de Tapas

1301 South Joyce St., Arlington, Va.

This new location for El Mercat Bar de Tapas opened earlier this month at West Post at National Landing in Arlington, Virginia. The space features an open kitchen, a 24-seat bar, a seasonal patio and a private dining space for up to 24 guests. The bountiful tapas menu includes a variety of paellas and plates like lamb meatballs, gambas al ajillo and pulpo con patatas. The location also offers tableside service featuring a Jamónero cart.

Shibuya

4461 Willard Ave., Chevy Chase, Md.

Not far from D.C., this fast-casual Japanese eatery opened with a menu featuring build-your-own donburi and ramen bowls, plus sides like housemade kimchi and a mochi ice cream dessert.

Selva

1223 Connecticut Ave. NW, D.C.

Now open in Dupont Circle, Selva by Chef Giovanni Orellana takes guests on a journey through Latin America’s culinary landscape through plates like ceviche del pescado, beef empanadas and pollo loco.

Nuli

1850 K St. NW, D.C.

For more fast-casual fun, Nuli at The Square food hall opened as a West African-inspired concept that is health-conscious and protein-packed. As reported by Eater D.C., Nuli’s menu covers wraps, bowls and smoothies with jollof rice and spicy prawns or lamb meatballs, among other options.

Acqua Bistecca

14 Ridge Sq. NW, D.C.

Michelin-star chef Michael Mina of Bourbon Steak opened his latest Italian concept in the CityRidge development. Acqua Bistecca celebrates modern takes on Italian classics, seasonal crudos and grilled seafood.

Florería Atlántico and Brasero Atlántico

1066 Wisconsin Ave. NW, D.C.

Now open in D.C. are two of Argentina’s most iconic bars. Florería Atlántico is ranked among The World’s 50 Best Bars, praised for its contemporary approach. Alongside its sister restaurant, Brasero Atlántico, the hospitality destinations offer guests the opportunity to indulge in the open-fire cooking traditions of Argentina’s countryside.

Slice & Pie

1309 5th St. NE, D.C.

At Union Market, a new location of Slice & Pie has opened. Slice & Pie was named the second-best pizzeria shop in the nation this past year by the organization 50 Top Pizza. The menu includes more than just pizzas, but also bruschetta and meatballs. The first location of Slice & Pie can be found in the 14th Street Corridor.

Gwenie’s Pastries

1417 S. Fern St., Arlington, Va.

Pentagon City just got a little sweeter. Gwenie’s Pastries opened in the neighborhood earlier this month with ube-flavored cheesecake, doughnuts, pies and cakes. Other Filipino goodies offered include hal-halo, cassava cake, buko pandan and sapin-sapin. The products from Gwenie’s Pastries can be found throughout the region as well as on Amazon.

Soon-to-open restaurants

Eunoia

320 Florida Ave. NE, Retail Bay 1, D.C. | Opening Sept. 20

Pronounced yoo-NOH-yuh, this new Mediterranean-Mexican restaurant in NoMa is focused on fermentation, scratch cooking and wellness. The menu features dishes like a seaweed mole with potato miso, chicken skin and greens; smoked and pressed striped bass with guajillo adobo, yellow corn tortilla and farmhouse cheese. For dessert they offer kakigori with a cherry kombucha balsamic and churros.

Urban Roast

620 Main Ave. SW, D.C. | Opening September or October

In only a few weeks, the new location of Urban Roast is on its way at The Wharf. Urban Roast is a restaurant, cafe and selfie destination currently located in D.C.’s Penn Quarter neighborhood. The new Southwest location features an indoor/outdoor bar and the largest patio at The Wharf, spanning 1,600 square feet.

JINYA Ramen Bar

1525 Wisconsin Ave. NW, D.C. | Opening October

The citywide expansion of JINYA Ramen Bar continues later this year into Georgetown. Already, JINYA has expanded to Logan Circle, Union Market and The Wharf with other D.C.-area locations that include North Bethesda, Maryland and Merrifield’s Mosaic District in Fairfax, Virginia.

Atlas Brew Works and Andy’s Pizza

Address unknown in D.C. | Opening sometime in the fall

Atlas Brew Works is moving into the Bridge District development in Southeast D.C. as an anchor retail tenant at the planned multi-family development adjacent to Anacostia Park. Moving into Ward 8, Atlas Brew Works is also bringing along its food partner, Andy’s Pizza.

Any Day Now

1100 New York Ave. NW, D.C. | Opening sometime in the fall

Scallion pancake breakfast sandwiches are on the way to Downtown D.C., courtesy of Chef Tim Ma of Lucky Danger, Tacocat and Sushi Sato. The new location of Any Day Now will be equipped with a wine bar and a new nighttime menu.

Goodie Lounge

222 M St. NE, D.C. | Opening sometime in the fall

On the ground floor of The Morrow hotel in NoMa, diners can relish in the “Swediopian” flavors of the Marcus D.C. restaurant. Later this fall, a new, sleek cocktail bar is expected to take over the eleventh floor of the hotel. Goodie Lounge is expected to serve small bites, pop-up events and “experiential cocktails.”

Taqueria Xochi

300 Tingey St. SE, D.C. | Opening sometime in the fall

For those in search of authentic Mexican cuisine, expect Taqueria Xochi to open its doors in the Navy Yard neighborhood this fall. The restaurant has three other locations in the region: U Street, The Square food hall in Downtown and National Landing in Arlington, Virginia.

Proper Bar

300 K St. NW, D.C. | Opening sometime in the fall

Later this year, the owners of the sports bar, Proper 21, are opening an upscale restaurant and bar, called Proper Bar. In an interview with the Washington Business Journal, owners Will Strozier and Rob Zahn said it will be “less sports-focused, and more focused on cocktails and food.” The location is inside the Mount Vernon Triangle multifamily building, known as The Crosby.

Taki Taki and Rumba Rumba

713 8th St. SE, D.C. | Opening sometime in the fall

On Capitol Hill, this restaurant duo is bound for modern takes on Southeast Asian cuisine, led by Chef Santanu Brahmachary. Taki Taki will be located on the first floor with Rumba Rumba on the second floor, exploring global tapas and inventive cocktails in a more relaxed setting.

PubKey Bar and Media Haus

410 7th St. NW, D.C. | Opening sometime in the fall

Opening later this year in D.C.’s Penn Quarter neighborhood, PubKey will be a gathering place for those with a love for technology and new ideas. Bitcoin will be the preferred method of payment at this bar, according to a rep, with speaker events and policy discussions included.

Isla and Goodlove

1100 15th St. NW, D.C. | Opening sometime in the fall

Isla is a globally inspired restaurant with Island roots, while Goodlove is a music-driven cocktail lounge that are both set to open at Midtown Center just a few blocks from the White House.

Detroit Brick Pizza Co. and Electric Jane

1630 14th St. NW, D.C. | Opening sometime in the winter

The Wonder food hall plans to open Detroit Brick Pizza Co. and a speakeasy-inspired events venue, called Electric Jane, in the 14th Street neighborhood later this year. Together, the venues will take up approximately 4,000 square feet of the first-floor space.

Mélange

Address unknown in D.C. | Opening sometime in 2026

Earlier this year, D.C. restaurateur Elias Taddesse launched a 96-seat restaurant, called Mélange Foods, Inc. in Shaw’s Atlantic Plumbing Development. The concept celebrated Ethiopian flavors through fried chicken, burgers and tacos. Next year, it’s expected that the James Beard award semifinalist will bring his restaurant to the ground floor of the Bridge District development in Ward 8. The restaurant is also expected to feature a butcher shop.

