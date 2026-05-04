4 DC eateries named among North America’s 50 Best Restaurants

Several restaurants in the District were plunged into the national spotlight after being featured on the North America’s 50 Best Restaurants list.

Several restaurants in the District were thrown into the national spotlight after being featured on the North America’s 50 Best Restaurants list.

The list, released Thursday, includes four local restaurants: Albi at No. 6, Moon Rabbit at 24, Dogon at 37 and Pascual at No. 42.

Albi also earned the Highest Climber Award 2026, highlighting its sharp increase in ranking from 34th on the list the previous year to its current sixth place. At this level, Albi was named the Best Restaurant in Northeast USA.

Albi, whose name means “my heart” in Arabic, highlights Palestinian cuisine. The Navy Yard restaurant has earned several accolades since Chef-Owner Michael Rafidi opened it in 2020. A year after opening, Eater included Albi on its list of the 11 Best New Restaurants in America. In 2022, Albi earned its first Michelin star, and in 2024, Rafidi earned the James Beard Award for Outstanding Chef.

The inaugural North America’s 50 Best Restaurants list debuted in September 2025. The list is a subset of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list, with the North America list covering the U.S. Canada and the Caribbean. Mexico is not included, as it’s compiled under the Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants list.

The North American list is compiled by 300 voters, who are deemed culinary experts by the 50 Best group. These experts can include chefs, restaurateurs, food writers and others in the food and beverage industry.

The No. 1 restaurant in North America ended up being Michelin-starred Smyth in Chicago.

Find all the recognized restaurants in the 2026 North America’s 50 Best list here.

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