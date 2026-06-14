Where foodies can celebrate America’s 250th birthday in DC

Over 200 restaurants across the region are participating in EAT250, an initiative organized by the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington to bring citywide culinary and cultural experiences to the public.

Along with a "Red, White and Brewed" afternoon tea experience, the Waldorf Astoria in D.C. also has an America 250-themed cocktail collection offered throughout the EAT250 initiative. (Courtesy Waldorf Astoria) Along with a "Red, White and Brewed" afternoon tea experience, the Waldorf Astoria in D.C. also has an America 250-themed cocktail collection offered throughout the EAT250 initiative. (Courtesy Waldorf Astoria) Celebrations of the nation’s 250th birthday are reaching far and wide, from museum exhibits to UFC fights and beyond, with the potential for the District to experience possibly the busiest summer in history. As part of the semiquincentennial splendor, several restaurants across the region plan to join in on the celebrations.

Over 200 restaurants across the region are participating in EAT250, an initiative organized by the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) to bring citywide culinary and cultural experiences to the public. The purpose of the monthlong event is to celebrate America’s history through food.

From June 14 through 28, diners can expect America 250-themed deals like limited-time dishes and cocktails or curated prix fixe menus, priced at $25 or $50.

A series of collaboration dinners are also planned through June 30. Featured chefs include Bryan Voltaggio of Voltaggio Bros., Marcus Samuelsson and Anthony Jones of Marcus D.C., Erik Bruner-Yang of Maketto and Nicholas Stefanelli of Masseria, among others.

There is no one single style of cuisine focused on during EAT250.

“American cuisine, it’s never been one thing. It’s always evolved through people bringing different pieces of home with them to the table and sharing their traditions with us and influencing one another over an extended period of time,” said Shawn Townsend, RAMW’s president and CEO.

For diners seeking some of the most notable deals or menus in the D.C. area, WTOP rounded up a few options worth considering for dining, sipping and celebrating.

Chef Mike Friedman’s All-Purpose has a $25 deal that includes a “Standard” pizza — which features the typical tomato and mozzarella toppings with Siciliana oregano and grana Padano — and an Americano cocktail.

Next door to All-Purpose in Shaw, Fossette Focacceria is offering a focaccia sandwich with chips and a non-alcoholic drink for $25.

Nobu has two deals available for the semiquincentennial: a $25 bento box with crispy rice spicy tuna, tenderloin tacos, a black cod miso on skewers and a $50 bento box with a selection of sashimi and nigiri.

From July 3 through July 5, dLeña is expanding brunch service with a portion of the proceeds going to the Amica Center for Immigrant Rights. The purpose is to recognize the contributions of immigrants as an integral part of the hospitality industry and the broader nation as well.

Throughout the EAT250 initiative, dLeña also plans to offer a three-course prix fixe menu at $50. Dishes from this experience include seafood enchiladas, carnitas pork shank and ceviche amarillo.

Along with a new America 250-inspired cocktail collection, the Waldorf Astoria is also hosting “Red, White and Brewed.” This afternoon tea experience includes elevated takes on American classics like the PB&J sandwich, BBQ slider and cherry pie. The cost is approximately $120 per person.

Teaming up with Astro Doughnuts, Bar Pendry at The Wharf is also serving a “Red, White & Boozy” afternoon tea. On Saturdays, dishes include heirloom tomato tarts, a strawberry chicken salad croissant and a mini lobster cobbler with bechamel. The experience costs $80 per guest.

Find a map of all of the participating restaurants and other businesses on EAT250’s website here.

For more culinary events to consider throughout the month of June, check out WTOP’s food-focused event guide here.