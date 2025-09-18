Retro arcade bar in Old Town Alexandria looks to bring back the nostalgia of ‘80s and ‘90s arcade gaming

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP is embracing '80s and '90s gaming nostalgia that fosters the Alexandria community through play at Continues Arcade.

Young or old, everyone has their game.

Perhaps you’re a fan of the classics, like Galaga, Space Invaders, Pac-Man, and NBA Jam — just to name a few.

Or maybe you’re a true purist, who loves beating the high score on a rare pinball machine.

Whatever your choice, at Continues Arcade, amid tens of thousands of square feet filled with vintage gaming cabinets, consoles, and controllers, there’s a good chance that, for the first time in a long time, you’ll find what you’re looking for.

This one-of-a-kind retro arcade space is finally opening in Old Town Alexandria in early October after months of construction, and in an area of the city that’s rapidly expanding, the hype is real.

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP is embracing ’80s and ’90s gaming nostalgia, and realizing the potential in bringing back third spaces that foster community through play at Continues Arcade.

