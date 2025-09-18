Live Radio
Home » Matt About Town » Retro arcade bar in…

Retro arcade bar in Old Town Alexandria looks to bring back the nostalgia of ‘80s and ‘90s arcade gaming

Matt Kaufax | matt.kaufax@wtop.com

September 18, 2025, 5:56 AM

New retro "barcade" opening soon in Old Town Alexandria!

Young or old, everyone has their game.

Perhaps you’re a fan of the classics, like Galaga, Space Invaders, Pac-Man, and NBA Jam — just to name a few.

Or maybe you’re a true purist, who loves beating the high score on a rare pinball machine.

Whatever your choice, at Continues Arcade, amid tens of thousands of square feet filled with vintage gaming cabinets, consoles, and controllers, there’s a good chance that, for the first time in a long time, you’ll find what you’re looking for.

This one-of-a-kind retro arcade space is finally opening in Old Town Alexandria in early October after months of construction, and in an area of the city that’s rapidly expanding, the hype is real.

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP is embracing ’80s and ’90s gaming nostalgia, and realizing the potential in bringing back third spaces that foster community through play at Continues Arcade.

Hear “Matt About Town” first every Tuesday and Thursday on 103.5 FM!

If you have a story idea you’d like Matt to cover, email him, or chat with him on Instagram and TikTok.

Check out all “Matt About Town” episodes here!

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Matt Kaufax

If there's an off-the-beaten-path type of attraction, person or phenomenon in the D.C. area that you think more people should know about, Matt is your guy. An award-winning reporter for WTOP, he's always on the hunt for stories that provide a unique local flavor—a slice of life if you will.

matt.kaufax@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up