Giordano’s, an iconic Chicago pizzeria, opens in DC

Giordano’s, an iconic pizzeria that's been serving Chicago's famous deep-dish pizzas for a half century, opens Tuesday at 14th and F Streets Northwest.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. An iconic Chicago restaurant opens its doors in DC

A new slice of Chicago has arrived in the D.C. area.

Giordano’s, an iconic pizzeria that’s been serving the Windy City’s famous deep-dish pizzas for a half century, opens Tuesday at 14th and F streets NW.

General manager Chieyen Meachem said the location near the White House was selected with purpose.

“Why not bring a part of Chicago to the nation’s capital? It’s only the next logical step, and then steps away from the White House, being able to have that taste of Chicago right here,” Meachem said.

Giordano’s pies are a mouthful. The deep-dish pizzas can take 35 to 40 minutes to bake.

“It’s a layer of dough then we have all the cheese, ingredients then another layer of dough on top finish it off with our famous tomato sauce on top,” said Nihav Cehic, the senior director of new restaurant openings for Giordano’s.

According to the company, the two-story, 7,400-square-foot restaurant can seat more than 180 guests in its dining room, bar, seasonal patio and private dining area named The Lincoln Room.

It’s also expected to create 100 jobs.

As part of the opening celebration and in honor of 250 years of America, Giordano’s is offering a limited-time “250 Pizza” only in D.C., with proceeds benefiting HonorFlight.org, a nonprofit organization dedicated to U.S. war veterans.

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