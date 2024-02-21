JINYA restaurant opens more DC ramen bars

JINYA Ramen Bar will open two new locations in D.C. this spring, adding to a growing list in the East Coast.

The California-based restaurant picked the D.C. area for its first East Coast location almost a decade ago. With the latest locations, it brings the number of its restaurants in D.C. to four and in the D.C. metro area to eight.

A JINYA will open in the Georgetown neighborhood at 1525 Wisconsin Ave. NW, and at 1259 4th St. NE in the Union Market neighborhood.

JINYA’s menu includes a variety of different broths and toppings. Slow-cooked broths are the focal point of ramen dishes, and JINYA uses only Fuji brand water for making its broths.

Its menus also include small plates, salads, rice bowls, curry and desserts.

JINYA opened its first East Coast location in Merrifield’s Mosaic District in Fairfax, Virginia, in 2016.

JINYA, a name for a Samurai soldier, was founded in Tokyo by restaurateur Tomo Takahashi in 2000. He opened the first U.S. JINYA Ramen Bar in California in 2010. It currently has 60 U.S. locations.

