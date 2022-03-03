Some of DC’s top chefs organize dinner fundraiser for Ukraine

Some of the biggest names in the D.C.-area restaurant industry are joining forces to raise money for Chef Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen, which is helping feed Ukrainian refugees and families fleeing the Russian invasion.

Some of the biggest names in the D.C.-area restaurant industry are joining forces to raise money for Chef Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen, which is helping feed Ukrainian refugees and families fleeing the Russian invasion.

Nearly a dozen chefs at some well-known D.C. dining spots are taking part in a one-night-only #ChefsForUkraine dinner fundraiser, to be held later this month at Moon Rabbit at the InterContinental Washington D.C., at The Wharf.

The effort is being organized by the group Chefs Stopping AAPI Hate, which was founded by chefs Tim Ma, of Lucky Danger and Loaban Dumplings, and Kevin Tien, of Moon Rabbit and Hot Lola’s.

The 10-course meal, which will feature selections from 10 D.C. chefs with optional wine pairings, will be held on March 21 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $500 with a $200 add-on for the wine pairing. Organizers are calling for corporate sponsors to match donations.

“We were looking for a way to help. Sometimes it’s easy to feel like we are powerless to do something, but the best thing we can do is cook for change,” Tien said in a news release. “The team pulled their network together in less than 24 hours, contacting everyone from World Central Kitchen to chefs with Michelin-starred restaurants.”

Ma added: “We knew we could put something together quickly, and we are so grateful for the city’s chefs stepping up without hesitation.”

Proceeds will go to World Central Kitchen, the organization founded by Andres which deploys chefs to disaster zones around the world to provide meals. The organization is on the ground in Poland near the border with Ukraine, serving hot meals to people crossing the border.

Ma and Tien founded the Chefs Stopping AAPI Hate group to raise awareness of attacks on members of the Asian American community.

Chefs participating are: