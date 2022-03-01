How people in the DC area can support Ukraine

As Russia continues its assault on Ukraine, striking cities and civilian targets, supporters and activists in D.C. and the U.S. are stepping up efforts to support the European nation.
Here’s how you can help.
- D.C.’s Dacha Beer Garden is raising money for Ukraine. Zoriana Makar, manager at Dacha Beer Garden, who’s originally from Ternopil in western Ukraine, said that as long as the war continues, “We are definitely going to do something here and we will try our best to raise as much money as we can.” The money they raise will go to groups such as UNICEF’s Ukraine emergency fund and Razom for Ukraine.
- Famed D.C. chef José Andrés is on the ground in Poland with his nonprofit World Central Kitchen feeding Ukrainian refugees. They’ve already served thousands of meals to those fleeing the violence in their homeland. You can donate to the World Central Kitchen online.
- Gaithersburg, Maryland-based nonprofit United Help Ukraine is seeking donations. Arlington, Virginia, resident Roxolana Wynar, who has family and friends in Ukraine, said: “We need people to donate money, and to help with that initiative. Because the loss of life is just really bad right now.” Get more information online.
- The Jewish Foundation of Greater Washington has established a Ukraine Emergency Fund. “Federation and our partners on the ground in Ukraine are coordinating to ensure we can swiftly meet emerging and urgent humanitarian needs of the 200,000+ members of Ukraine’s Jewish community.” Donate online.
- The American Red Cross said it is continuing to support at-risk families in the Ukraine, calling the humanitarian situation on the ground there “dire.” It said Ukraine Red Cross has already distributed more than 30,000 food and hygiene parcels and is assisting with evacuations. Donations can be made online.
- Doctors Without Borders said it remains in Ukraine to help deal with the escalating crisis, though it has had to halt normal operations: “Our supply centers are currently preparing medical kits for rapid dispatch. We have sent additional emergency teams to the region, and our staff are currently assessing the needs of Ukrainian refugees in Poland and other neighboring countries.” You can donate online.
- Abundance International works with orphanages in Ukraine to provide medicine, practical supplies, physical therapy equipment and renovations. “War has come to Ukraine, and these orphans are in desperate need of your help,” the nonprofit wrote on its website. Donations can be made online.
