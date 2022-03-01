How people in the DC area can support Ukraine Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

How D.C.-area residents can help Ukraine as Russia continues to attack the nation.

Will Vitka William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come. wvitka@wtop.com @WillVitka

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others. Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here. © 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.