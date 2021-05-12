Jose Andres recognized for humanitarian work at National Cathedral event

Celebrity Chef and founder of World Central Kitchen Jose Andres joined the Washington National Cathedral for a conversation on leadership and public service last night.

The event, titled Honest to God, recognized Andres for his humanitarian efforts to eliminate poverty and feed the hungry. He spoke with Cathedral Dean Randy Hollerith and Canon Missioner Leonard Hamlin.

While speaking about his humanitarian work, Andres told them helping others is important no matter what background they come from.

“Water and food is an amazing way to be showing empathy to fellow citizens—it doesn’t matter what religion they may be, at the end we’re all people on the face of the Earth and what must be good for me must be good for others,” Andres said.

Andres, who gained a lot of traction for his humanitarian work in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, said he sometimes feels badly for the attention he gets while giving back.

“I feel guilty at times, because what I do sometimes gets maybe more news than it deserves because when I go anywhere, what I try is to give voice to the voiceless,” he said.

Andres recently gained attention for offering $50 gift cards to his restaurant for people who get vaccinated.