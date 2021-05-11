Celebrity chef José Andrés joins the National Cathedral Tuesday night for a conversation about how faith has affected his life.

Celebrity chef José Andrés is one of the most giving humanitarians in the world.

At 7 p.m. Tuesday, he joins the Washington National Cathedral for “Honest to God,” a virtual conversation with Dean Randy Hollerith and Canon Missioner Leonard Hamlin.

“The ‘Honest to God’ series is … an opportunity to speak with individuals about how faith has affected their life,” Hamlin told WTOP. “We’re looking forward to having a discussion with José Andrés about his personal thoughts, understanding how he was motivated to take on such a great responsibility and use his gifts and talents.”

Born in Spain, Andrés became a renowned restauranteur and founder of the nonprofit World Central Kitchen, working to eliminate poverty and feed the hungry.

“He has been uniquely responsive to tragedies and great crises that have happened not just regionally but around the world,” Hamlin said. “He responded most recently in India. He has been in Puerto Rico with the tragedy there. We know in response to the government shutdown and the pandemic helping restauranteurs around the country.”

He hopes Andrés’ example will speak to people of all faiths.

“He is a living example that helps us to wrestle with the question: Who is my neighbor?” Hamlin said. “We’re living in a time where it’s very unique and needed.”

He said everyone can play a part, not just celebrity chefs.

“There are some who need to be able to see to believe,” Hamlin said. “Andrés presents an opportunity for many to see what is possible, the difference that one individual can make. We are often looking at others, looking around saying, ‘Who will respond in crisis moments?’ We all possess gifts. … One person can make a difference.”

Andrés’ philosophy is central to the cathedral’s mission.

“It’s not about just serving ourselves, but it is serving others as well,” Hamlin said. “It is bringing the kind of kindness and compassion and helping of others in times of need and in everyday life. … José Andrés is a great individual to have to help inspire others to not just have the words of faith, but to have the acts that go along with those words.”

Watch the free livestream event below.

