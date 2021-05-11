CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: CDC's science on no masks for those vaccinated | Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Washington, DC News » National Cathedral hosts José…

National Cathedral hosts José Andrés for virtual conversation ‘Honest to God’

Jason Fraley | jfraley@wtop.com

May 11, 2021, 1:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
download audio
WTOP's Jason Fraley previews José Andrés at National Cathedral (Part 1)

Celebrity chef José Andrés is one of the most giving humanitarians in the world.

At 7 p.m. Tuesday, he joins the Washington National Cathedral for “Honest to God,” a virtual conversation with Dean Randy Hollerith and Canon Missioner Leonard Hamlin.

“The ‘Honest to God’ series is … an opportunity to speak with individuals about how faith has affected their life,” Hamlin told WTOP. “We’re looking forward to having a discussion with José Andrés about his personal thoughts, understanding how he was motivated to take on such a great responsibility and use his gifts and talents.”

Born in Spain, Andrés became a renowned restauranteur and founder of the nonprofit World Central Kitchen, working to eliminate poverty and feed the hungry.

“He has been uniquely responsive to tragedies and great crises that have happened not just regionally but around the world,” Hamlin said. “He responded most recently in India. He has been in Puerto Rico with the tragedy there. We know in response to the government shutdown and the pandemic helping restauranteurs around the country.”

He hopes Andrés’ example will speak to people of all faiths.

“He is a living example that helps us to wrestle with the question: Who is my neighbor?” Hamlin said. “We’re living in a time where it’s very unique and needed.”

He said everyone can play a part, not just celebrity chefs.

“There are some who need to be able to see to believe,” Hamlin said. “Andrés presents an opportunity for many to see what is possible, the difference that one individual can make. We are often looking at others, looking around saying, ‘Who will respond in crisis moments?’ We all possess gifts. … One person can make a difference.”

Andrés’ philosophy is central to the cathedral’s mission.

“It’s not about just serving ourselves, but it is serving others as well,” Hamlin said. “It is bringing the kind of kindness and compassion and helping of others in times of need and in everyday life. … José Andrés is a great individual to have to help inspire others to not just have the words of faith, but to have the acts that go along with those words.”

Watch the free livestream event below.

download audio
WTOP's Jason Fraley previews José Andrés at National Cathedral (Part 2)

Jason Fraley

Hailed by The Washington Post for “his savantlike ability to name every Best Picture winner in history," Jason Fraley began at WTOP as Morning Drive Writer in 2008, film critic in 2011 and Entertainment Editor in 2014, providing daily arts coverage on-air and online.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Congress calls for workforce safety plans for agencies, reskilling oversight and more

Missing military tenant bill of rights provisions to be finished next month

Vandenberg Air Force Base to be renamed Space Force Base

Bipartisan USPS reform bill with a 'good chance' of becoming law passes House committee

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up