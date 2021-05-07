Not vaccinated yet? Chef José Andrés will give you a $50 gift certificate to his DC restaurants to get a shot

For those who have not yet been vaccinated, Chef José Andrés has an enticing offer that could help sweeten the pot: Get a shot and get a $50 gift certificate to one of his D.C.-area restaurants.

The famously philanthropic chef said anyone who brings in proof that they were vaccinated between Saturday and whenever the nation crosses the 70% vaccinated-threshold will receive a gift card to any Think Food Group restaurant in the D.C. area.

Ok! We want everyone vaccinated! Starting tomorrow, until we reach 70% of total population anyone that comes with vaccine papers,that proves that has been vaccinated will get $50 gift certificate for any of @thinkfoodgroup restaurants in the @washingtondc area… pic.twitter.com/MuO0spnHzm — Please wear a mask! Do it for the World please… (@chefjoseandres) May 7, 2021

A spokesperson from ThinkFoodGroup said the offer is available for anyone who gets vaccinated starting on Saturday, May 8.

Those who wish to cash in on the offer can then take their fully-vaccinated card to the Jaleo in D.C. or Crystal City, Oyamel, Zaytinya or China Chilcano to receive the $50 card for a future visit within the next 30 days. The card is only redeemable once.

Andrés has been on the frontlines in asking for people to do their part to end the pandemic (his Twitter handle is currently “Please wear a mask! Do it for the World please…), and his World Central Kitchen has given out countless meals to those struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic.

President Joe Biden recently set a goal of getting 70% of the nation vaccinated by July 4. One of the largest challenges to achieving that goal are those who are still wary of the vaccines. Andrés’ giveaway seems to be aimed at giving people the extra motivation needed to get out and get their shots.

There are now walk-up vaccination sites in D.C. and Maryland, and plenty of appointments are available in Virginia.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.