CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Take the shot, DC at Audi Field | Md. to end capacity restrictions | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Washington, DC News » Not vaccinated yet? Chef…

Not vaccinated yet? Chef José Andrés will give you a $50 gift certificate to his DC restaurants to get a shot

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

May 7, 2021, 2:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

For those who have not yet been vaccinated, Chef José Andrés has an enticing offer that could help sweeten the pot: Get a shot and get a $50 gift certificate to one of his D.C.-area restaurants.

The famously philanthropic chef said anyone who brings in proof that they were vaccinated between Saturday and whenever the nation crosses the 70% vaccinated-threshold will receive a gift card to any Think Food Group restaurant in the D.C. area.

A spokesperson from ThinkFoodGroup said the offer is available for anyone who gets vaccinated starting on Saturday, May 8.

Those who wish to cash in on the offer can then take their fully-vaccinated card to the Jaleo in D.C. or Crystal City, Oyamel, Zaytinya or China Chilcano to receive the $50 card for a future visit within the next 30 days. The card is only redeemable once.

Andrés has been on the frontlines in asking for people to do their part to end the pandemic (his Twitter handle is currently “Please wear a mask! Do it for the World please…), and his World Central Kitchen has given out countless meals to those struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic.

President Joe Biden recently set a goal of getting 70% of the nation vaccinated by July 4. One of the largest challenges to achieving that goal are those who are still wary of the vaccines. Andrés’ giveaway seems to be aimed at giving people the extra motivation needed to get out and get their shots.

There are now walk-up vaccination sites in D.C. and Maryland, and plenty of appointments are available in Virginia.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

CISA to pilot secure cloud instance in response to SolarWinds attack

USPS fills leadership ranks with new deputy postmaster general, board member

Navy wants to leverage industry systems to get a jump on digital engineering

Appeals court rules in favor of VA whistleblower involving multiple agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up