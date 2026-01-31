15 spots to sip some of DC’s best hot chocolates

With not all cups are created equal, WTOP’s Michelle Goldchain searched throughout the District for some of the most thoughtful and flavorful spins on hot chocolate.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Where to sip DC's 5 best hot chocolates

With winter in full swing in the nation’s capital, it’s likely your temptation for something warm and rich is in full gear and, of course, hot chocolate fits the bill. But, not all cups are created equal.

WTOP’s Michelle Goldchain searched throughout the District for some of the most thoughtful and flavorful spins.

From dark sipping chocolates to gently spiced versions and cocktail-adjacent pours, WTOP spent weeks tasting D.C.’s hot chocolate scene to find the best of the bunch.

Consider this your guide to where to warm up, slow down and savor one of winter’s simplest pleasures:

Bourbon Steak’s Hot Chocolate Experience

2800 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, D.C.

The presentation alone makes this hot chocolate more memorable than most. A cart arrives tableside, complete with a teapot pour and a chocolate decoration inside the glass meant to appear like the Four Seasons logo.

The chocolate is luscious without being too thick or heavy, and guests can opt to add liquor: either Bowman Brothers Bourbon or Macallan 12 Scotch. It’s finished with whipped cream, chocolate curls and candy-cane sprinkles for a celebratory feel.

L.A. Burdick Handmade Chocolates’ Spicy Hot Chocolate

1319 Wisconsin Ave. NW, D.C.



For those who want a cup that truly warms from the inside out, L.A. Burdick’s spicy and dark hot chocolate delivers.

The chocolate is rich, dark and thick, with a light sprinkle of cayenne pepper that adds a gentle heat without overwhelming the drink. For those who’d prefer to avoid the lingering spice, there are other options that include hot chocolates made with Burdick’s signature dark, milk or white chocolate.

Prost’s Fernet Hot Chocolate

919 5th St. NW, D.C.



The seasonal Fernet Hot Chocolate cocktail leans minty and sweet, though not excessively so.

It’s a comforting option for cold nights with homemade cocoa, Fernet and Genepy liquors, and mint syrup, topped with a mint whipped cream.

Pitango’s Sipping Chocolate

Multiple locations

Expectations were high here, and they were exceeded. Pitango offers both a dark, luscious sipping chocolate, as well as a traditional hot chocolate that combines the sipping chocolate with steamed milk.

Tryst’s Four Specialty Hot Chocolates

2459 18th St. NW, D.C.



Tryst offers four specialty hot chocolates: Thin Mint (peppermint), Funfetti (birthday-cake inspired), Chai (cinnamon-forward and well spiced), and Classic, which comes topped with a vanilla marshmallow.

The chai hot chocolate stands out, with pronounced cinnamon and warming spice that makes it especially comforting.

Yellow’s Baklava Hot Chocolate

Multiple locations

Yellow’s baklava hot chocolate is made with orange blossom and can be ordered with whole or oat milk. The citrus notes are strong and distinctive, making this a good choice for those who enjoy orange paired with chocolate.

It’s a unique take that stands apart from more traditional cups.

Maison Bar à Vins’ Verte Chaud

1834 Columbia Rd. NW, D.C.



This boozy hot chocolate is strong on the alcohol but still balanced and enjoyable. Sipped in the bar’s dimly lit, cozy setting, it feels especially comforting on a cold winter night.

The Chartreuse liqueur adds an herbal note, and a non-alcoholic version is also available.

Springbone Kitchen’s Bone Broth Hot Chocolate

1426 Wisconsin Ave. NW, D.C.

This is one of the thickest and most indulgent cups on the list. The chocolate is very dark and rich, made from a classic chicken broth with grass-fed whole milk and chocolate chips, plus a spice mix.

Collagen marshmallows, sold separately, melt almost instantly when added. It’s deeply satisfying, though quite heavy.

Grounded: Plant Shop, Cafe, & Wellness Studio’s Earl Grey Hot Chocolate

1913 Martin Luther King Jr Ave. SE, D.C.



The Earl Grey hot chocolate, topped with a toasted marshmallow, balances tea and chocolate flavors well. The bergamot notes are clearly present without overpowering the cocoa.

Even when delivered, it can hold up nicely and is worth seeking out in person or at home.

Colada Shop’s Hot Chocolate

Multiple locations

This hot chocolate is well-spiced without going overboard, with subtle warmth that may include cinnamon.

The drink hits a sweet spot: not too thick, not too dark and not overly sweet. It’s a classic, comforting cup that will appeal to those who want something familiar rather than experimental.

Marshmallows are optional.

Whitlow’s Frostbite Fighter

Multiple locations

The Frostbite Fighter combines Rumple Minze and Irish cream with hot cocoa, finished with an amaretto whipped cream.

The drink is available at both the U Street and Wharf locations, and it’s an effective way to fend off the cold.

Stable D.C.’s Scoggi Twist

1324 H St. NE, D.C.



This Swiss restaurant offers the Scoggi Twist on its dessert menu.

Made with hot Caotina chocolate, chocolate liqueur, mint and whipped cream, it leans more chocolate-forward than minty and avoids a strong alcohol presence. It’s a satisfying and well-balanced way to end a meal.

Pascual’s Mexican Hot Chocolate

732 Maryland Ave. NE, D.C.



Pascual’s hot chocolate features mezcal, dark Mexican chocolate, cinnamon, vanilla, piloncillo and milk. The drink is rich and layered, with gentle smoke from the mezcal and warming spice throughout.

CUT Above’s Hot Chocolate Ritual

1050 31st St. NW, D.C.



The penthouse restaurant in the Rosewood Hotel, CUT Above, offers a “Hot Chocolate Ritual” with three options.

Gingerbread Bliss combines Valrhona cocoa with Ron Zacapa 23; Pierre Ferrand Curaçao, gingerbread cookie and a cinnamon stick; S’more the Merrier with Valrhona cocoa, Laphroaig 10, marshmallows and a graham-cracker cookie; and, Sip & Savor, which pairs Valrhona cocoa with chocolate-chip cookies, whipped cream and dehydrated orange.

Guests can also add spirits for an extra fee.

The “Hot Chocolate Ritual” is not available in CUT, the ground-floor restaurant in the same building.

Barrel House Cafe & Bar’s The Gnome’s Grog

1341 14th St. NW, D.C.



The Gnome’s Grog is cozy and indulgent with warm hot chocolate spiked with rum, finished with whipped cream and a drizzle of chocolate sauce.

This hot chocolate is typically only sold in the morning when Barrel House operates as a cafe.

Honorable mention: Baked & Wired’s marshmallows

1052 Thomas Jefferson St. NW, D.C.



Despite having some of the best cupcakes in the region, Baked & Wired’s hot chocolate is fairly classic and not the most memorable when compared to some of the other options on this list.

Even so, don’t skip the large, homemade marshmallows, which are sold separately and are the real standout at this cafe.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.