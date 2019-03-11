Best in DC food: 2019 RAMMY Awards finalists announced

Each year, the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington celebrates the accomplishments of the city's best chefs, bakers, mixologists and food industry professionals at the RAMMY Awards. Here are this year's finalists.

Each year, the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington celebrates the accomplishments of the city’s best chefs, bakers, mixologists and food industry professionals at the RAMMY Awards.

The big event is still months away, but the list of nominees is in. Check out this year’s RAMMY finalists.

Winners will be announced at the gala on June 30.

Upscale Brunch of the Year *Estadio

*Seasons

*The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm

*The Source by Wolfgang Puck

*Unconventional Diner This is a public voting category. (WTOP/Rachel Nania)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.