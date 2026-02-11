From sushi to sweets: DC’s best Valentine’s Day takeout options

Impress with the best local treats from D.C.-area restaurants, rounded up below by WTOP. All of these Valentine's Day specials are available for takeout, with some also available for delivery.

The “Valentine’s Day Sweetheart Sushi Set for Two” is available for preorders at Love, Makoto with pickup on Valentine’s Day. (Photo courtesy Hunter Knight Douglas) Photo courtesy Hunter Knight Douglas The gnocchi alla Genovese is one of the choices of pasta available in the “Love Bird Valentine’s Day Package” at Caruso’s Grocery. (Courtesy LeadingDC/John Rorapaugh) Courtesy LeadingDC/John Rorapaugh The Heart-Shaped Guava Pastelito at Colada Shop is available for a limited time, while supplies last. (Photo courtesy Colada Shop) Photo courtesy Colada Shop The limited-edition “I Heart You” doughnut box is available for pickup or delivery on Feb. 13 and 14. (Courtesy Donisima) Courtesy Donisima The Valentine’s Day Mini Boxes at Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken are priced at $36 per box, available for preorder only. (Photo courtesy Scott Suchman) Photo courtesy Scott Suchman The “Breakable Heart Chocolate Dome” cake from CUT is available for $95. (Courtesy of CUT) Courtesy of CUT Florería Atlántico’s “Valentine’s Box Special” combines sweet treats and a bottle of rosé champagne with flowers. (Photo courtesy LeadingDC) Photo courtesy LeadingDC ( 1 /7) Share This Gallery: Share This:

It’s time to step it up this Valentine’s Day. Instead of buying an unsurprising box of chocolates from your local convenience store, surprise your special someone with something much sweeter.

Impress with the best local treats from D.C.-area restaurants, rounded up below by WTOP. All of these Valentine’s Day specials are available for takeout, with some also available for delivery.

If your significant other or platonic soulmate prefers something on the savory side, consider this special meal, which is packed to the brim with nigiri, maki rolls and even sweet treats.

The “Valentine’s Day Sweetheart Sushi” platter includes 18 pieces of nigiri with two each of toro, akami bluefin tuna, shima-aji, masu salmon, hamachi, tai snapper, golden eye snapper, Japanese tiger prawn and scallop; plus 12 maki rolls, with four each of vegetable, spicy tuna and yuzu salmon; and eight mini doughnuts flavored with strawberry and yuzu.

Lenny Howell, operations manager at Love, Makoto, said the sushi set is “the equivalent of having a to-go omakase from our chefs.”

“What makes it unique and totally worthwhile is the fish selections that we’re going to be getting in,” Howell told WTOP. “And it’s a really great value for two people.”

Priced at $150, the sushi set is available for pickup on Valentine’s Day at Love on the Run, the fast-casual area of Love, Makoto. Preorders must be made on Makoto’s website before 9 p.m. on Feb. 13.

Enjoy a restaurant-quality to-go meal this Valentine’s Day with this Italian feast, provided by Caruso’s Grocery. Priced at $125, the “Love Bird Valentine’s Day Package” includes classic Italian starters, a choice of two house-made pastas, dessert and wine, plus a mini bottle of limoncello.

There are six pastas available to choose from: penne alla vodka, shrimp scampi, bucatini with spicy Neapolitan ragù, gnocchi alla Genovese with pine nuts, truffle mushroom Alfredo or spaghetti with meatballs.

Tiramisu is also provided for dessert alongside a choice of Chianti, prosecco or pinot grigio.

Matthew Adler, chef at Caruso’s Grocery, told WTOP, “It’s a challenging day to eat out in restaurants. It’s very, very busy. Usually, prices are a little bit higher. We thought this was a great option for people to stay at home to have an all-inclusive meal.”

Preorder is available via Toast with pickup from the D.C. location of Caruso’s Grocery.

The local Cuban cafe and cocktail bar Colada Shop is reimagining the classic guava pastelito with a Valentine’s Day twist. The flaky, flavorful pastry is buttery and crispy, with each in a heart shape.

Colada Shop is also offering specials like a chocolate-covered strawberry mocha as well as a “Lover’s Club Cocktail” with gin and rum shaken with strawberry syrup and fresh lime.

The pastelitos are available for a limited time at all Colada Shop locations, except at Reagan National Airport.

If you’re craving something sweet, don’t overlook Donisima, a local doughnut shop inspired by Latin American flavors and headed by Michelin-starred chef Miguel Guerra.

Donisima has three options for Valentine’s Day. The “Valentine’s Day Special Box” is available for $20 with one limited-edition berry cheesecake doughnut, topped with white chocolate and delicate rose details.

The “Valentine’s Day Special Half Dozen” includes the Valentine’s doughnut plus a selection of Donisima’s signature flavors, available for $30.

Finally, the $60 “Valentine’s Day Special Dozen” package includes the Valentine’s doughnut plus some of Donisima’s signature flavors.

Preorder the doughnut packages for pickup or delivery via Tock.

Available at both the Shirlington, Virginia, and D.C. locations, the Valentine’s Day mini boxes at Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken are worthwhile for those who want a festive and wow-worthy surprise for your sweetheart.

For $36, the package includes a decorated selection of three vanilla sprinkle, three red berry cheesecake, two chocolate candy bar, two creme brûlée and two lemon meringue pie doughnuts.

The doughnut boxes are available for preorder only.

If you’re willing to buy something big and bold, Wolfgang Puck’s CUT pastry team has a variety of elegant cakes available for preorder.

The main attraction this year is the “Breakable Heart Chocolate Dome,” a five-inch heart-shaped dessert made from Valrhona 64% dark chocolate. It is designed to be cracked open with a wooden hammer to reveal a heart-shaped vanilla sponge cake layered with strawberry gelée and finished with smooth Italian meringue buttercream. Before digging in, guests are instructed to warm and pour dark chocolate sauce overtop. This dessert is $95.

Also available are a “Vintage Cake” with vanilla sponge, fresh strawberries, vanilla légère cream and white chocolate, or a mirror glaze chocolate devil’s cake with chocolate mousse and a caramel spread. Both of these offerings come in 6 or 10 inch sizes with varied prices.

If flowers are a must, consider pairing a Valentine’s-style bouquet with a mini heart-shaped cake, a box of 10 alfajores and a bottle of rosé champagne — all available in the “Valentine’s Box Special” at Florería Atlántico. The special costs $140 with bouquets costing $80-90.

Preorders must be made by Feb. 11 with pickup on Feb. 13 or 14. Orders can be placed via email at info@atlantisgeorgetown.com or by phone at 202-516-4886.

The Valentine’s Day menu at this French cafe and bakery in Dupont Circle is chock full of delights. There are three to choose from: a strawberry éclair, a “Berryfeuille” berry-flavored mille-feuille for two and a berry Pavlova for two.

Preorders are available until Thursday, Feb. 12, at 6 p.m. and are available for pickup on Feb. 14 and Feb. 15 with limited quantities in the store.

