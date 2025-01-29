A celebration of the Lunar New Year was held at the Eden Center in Falls Church, Virginia, on Wednesday to welcome the Year of the Snake.

A celebration of the Lunar New Year was held at the Eden Center in Falls Church, Virginia, on Wednesday. (WTOP/Heather Gustafson) WTOP/Heather Gustafson A celebration of the Lunar New Year was held at the Eden Center in Falls Church, Virginia, on Wednesday. (WTOP/Heather Gustafson) WTOP/Heather Gustafson A celebration of the Lunar New Year was held at the Eden Center in Falls Church, Virginia, on Wednesday. (WTOP/Heather Gustafson) WTOP/Heather Gustafson A celebration of the Lunar New Year was held at the Eden Center in Falls Church, Virginia, on Wednesday. (WTOP/Heather Gustafson) WTOP/Heather Gustafson A celebration of the Lunar New Year was held at the Eden Center in Falls Church, Virginia, on Wednesday. (WTOP/Heather Gustafson) WTOP/Heather Gustafson A celebration of the Lunar New Year was held at the Eden Center in Falls Church, Virginia, on Wednesday. (WTOP/Heather Gustafson) WTOP/Heather Gustafson A celebration of the Lunar New Year was held at the Eden Center in Falls Church, Virginia, on Wednesday. (WTOP/Heather Gustafson) WTOP/Heather Gustafson ( 1 /7) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Lunar New Year: DC area celebrates as Year of the Snake begins

The vibrant and culturally rich celebration of the Lunar New Year on Wednesday welcomed the arrival of the Year of the Snake. Communities around the world eagerly anticipate the festivities, and the D.C. region is no different.

One local celebration was held at the Eden Center in Falls Church, Virginia. Known for its diverse array of Vietnamese shops and eateries, the Eden Center hosted celebrations for Tết, the Vietnamese Lunar New Year.

There were traditional lion dances, which drive away evil spirits and invite good luck, at each of the shops, along with activities suitable for all ages.

Food lovers enjoyed the center’s vast selection of eateries, while vendors provided special offerings and unique products.

Those in attendance also exchanged red envelopes, often filled with money, with friends and family.

Another man at the celebrations wished everyone a happy and healthy new year and hoped to “make a lot of money in the new year.”

More Lunar New Year Coverage

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.