Lunar New Year: DC area celebrates as Year of the Snake begins

The vibrant and culturally rich celebration of the Lunar New Year on Wednesday welcomed the arrival of the Year of the Snake. Communities around the world eagerly anticipate the festivities, and the D.C. region is no different.
One local celebration was held at the Eden Center in Falls Church, Virginia. Known for its diverse array of Vietnamese shops and eateries, the Eden Center hosted celebrations for Tết, the Vietnamese Lunar New Year.
There were traditional lion dances, which drive away evil spirits and invite good luck, at each of the shops, along with activities suitable for all ages.
Food lovers enjoyed the center’s vast selection of eateries, while vendors provided special offerings and unique products.
Those in attendance also exchanged red envelopes, often filled with money, with friends and family.
Another man at the celebrations wished everyone a happy and healthy new year and hoped to “make a lot of money in the new year.”
