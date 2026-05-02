2-year-old girl dies after Oakton crash that killed 2 adults, injured young boy

A 2-year-old girl has died after sustaining serious injuries in a car crash in Oakton, Virginia, that killed two adults and left an 8-year-old boy hospitalized.

A 2-year-old girl has died after sustaining serious injuries in a car crash in Oakton, Virginia, that killed two adults and left an 8-year-old boy hospitalized.

After being transported to a hospital, the young girl died on May 21, becoming the third person killed in the May 17 crash that also killed her parents, Xiomara Herrera, 30, of Falls Church; and Alejandro Rodriguez Castillo, 27, of Sterling.

Fairfax County police said the young boy, who was in the backseat at the time of the crash, remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said at a news conference last week that Herrera was driving a Mercedes GLA 250 eastbound in the Interstate 66 express lanes when she took an exit to Chain Bridge Road, struck a median on Route 123 and “collided very violently with the bridge wall.”

“We know speed was an absolute factor in this fatal crash,” Davis said. “We suspect there may be more than one factor.”

Herrera died at the scene and Castillo, who was in the passenger seat, later died at the hospital.

The 8-year-old was the only person in the car properly buckled in, police said.

Detectives working the case are asking anyone with information to come forward and contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543 or by submitting an anonymous tip through Crime Solvers by phone at 866-411-8477.

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