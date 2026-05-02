2 people accused of stealing $10K worth of Legos, appliances from Fairfax Co. stores

Nearly 10,000 worth of Legos, small appliances, clothing and other merchandise were taken from Fairfax County stores and two people are facing charges in the theft.

Nearly $10,000 worth of Legos, small appliances, clothing and other merchandise was taken from stores in Fairfax County, Virginia, and two people are facing charges in the string of thefts.

Reima McPherson, 43, and John-Ross Dika, 31, face larceny and other charges related to a series of retail thefts dating back to December 2025 through this month.

Police said they took merchandise that ranged in price from $450 to almost $2,000 from stores in the areas of the Mosaic District, Skyline, Seven Corners and Chantilly Shopping Center.

Using information from security teams at each location, police pinpointed McPherson as a suspect and she was arrested May 13. They found Dika nearby and took him into custody as well.

They were taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. McPherson is being held without bond. Dika has been released on bond.

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