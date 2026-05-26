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Man killed in Seven Corners hit-and-run, police search for silver sedan

WTOP Staff

May 26, 2026, 11:40 AM

A man was killed early Tuesday morning in a hit-and-run crash in the Seven Corners neighborhood of Fairfax County, Virginia, and police are searching for the driver of a silver sedan.

According to investigators, a man was walking near the intersection of Arlington Boulevard and Patrick Henry Drive when a driver struck him and took off in a silver sedan.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Fairfax County police asked anyone with information about the crash to call the department.

Below is a map of the area where the crash happened.

google map screenshot
A map showing the area of a hit-and-run crash during the early morning Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

WTOP’s Andrew Alsbrooks contributed to this report.

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