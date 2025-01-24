Ways to celebrate the Lunar New Year in the DC region

Celebrated by millions, the Lunar New Year is one of the most important holidays in China and other parts of Asia. Festivities begin Wednesday, Jan. 29, and the D.C. area has plenty of events to attend.
The two-week-long celebration marks the change of the zodiac and kicks off the Year of the Snake, which represents wisdom and transformation.
Here’s how you can celebrate in the D.C. region.
D.C.
- The Kennedy Center will be hosting Chinese American jazz composer, saxophonist and singer Stephanie Chou on the Millennium Stage on Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. She performs Western pop and jazz with influences from her Chinese heritage. Seating is first come, first served.
- The National Museum of Asian Art will be hosting a market featuring different food vendors, such as AJM Kimchi, MORE MISU and Noonchi, and lion dance performances by Yee Fung Toy Association. The market will be on Saturday, Feb. 1, in the Freer Gallery of Art from 3 to 7 p.m. You can get free tickets here.
- The 2025 Annual Chinese Lunar New Year Parade will march and dance through the streets of D.C.’s Chinatown on Sunday, Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. The free event celebrating the Year of the Snake will start on 6th and I Street NW and ending on 6th and H Street NW.
Maryland
- The MGM Casino at National Harbor has been decorated with a 28-foot-long slithering snake over a giant lunar gate, jade rock fountains, gold coins and golden bamboo stalks. There’s a free lion dance Sunday, Jan. 26, and the casino’s Ginger restaurant will offer a special menu with fried crab claws and golden egg yolk lobster.
- In Rockville, an event jam-packed with performances, food, crafts and interactive displays will take place at Rockville High School from 3 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1. Performances will take place between 3:30 and 4:45 p.m. This celebration is free.
- Tanger National Harbor will hold an event to celebrate the Lunar New Year on Feb. 7 at 5 p.m. A lion dance performance will go on throughout the center, in addition to educational aspects available for people to learn about the traditions of the new year.
Virginia
- A day of live performances, photo booths, raffles, exhibits and more is promised at the 2025 Lunar New Year Celebration in Old Town Alexandria on Saturday, Jan. 25, from noon to 4 p.m. The event will be held inside of the ALX Community Atrium building. Entry is free but preregistration is required.
- Immerse yourself in culture and cuisine during a celebration at the Twin Lakes Golf Course in Clifton. On Saturday, Feb. 8, enjoy local food trucks, crafts, performances, music and more during the festivities. You can register for the free event here.
- At Fair Oaks Mall on Feb. 8 and 9 from 1 to 5 p.m., the 22nd Annual Lunar New Year Event will be underway. There will be music and dance performances, martial arts demonstrations and arts and crafts to enjoy. You can RSVP for the event here.
