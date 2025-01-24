Ways to celebrate the Lunar New Year in the DC region

Celebrated by millions, the Lunar New Year, sometimes called the Spring Festival, is one of the most important holidays in China and in other parts of Asia. Festivities begin Wednesday, Jan. 29 — and the D.C. area has plenty of events to attend.

The two-week-long celebration marks the change of the zodiac and kicks off the Year of the Snake, which represents wisdom and transformation.

Here’s how you can celebrate in the D.C. region.

D.C.

Maryland

The MGM Casino at National Harbor has been decorated with a 28-foot-long slithering snake over a giant lunar gate, jade rock fountains, gold coins and golden bamboo stalks. There’s a free lion dance Sunday, Jan. 26, and the casino’s Ginger restaurant will offer a special menu with fried crab claws and golden egg yolk lobster.

In Rockville, an event jam-packed with performances, food, crafts and interactive displays will take place at Rockville High School from 3 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1. Performances will take place between 3:30 and 4:45 p.m. This celebration is free.

Tanger National Harbor will hold an event to celebrate the Lunar New Year on Feb. 7 at 5 p.m. A lion dance performance will go on throughout the center, in addition to educational aspects available for people to learn about the traditions of the new year.

Virginia

