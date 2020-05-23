Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Fairfax Co. coronavirus testing…

Fairfax Co. coronavirus testing reached capacity early Saturday

Dan Friedell

May 23, 2020, 4:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Testing Saturday at Annadale High School.

One of two free coronavirus testing events organized by Fairfax County’s health department and the Virginia Department of Health this weekend closed early Saturday after capacity was reached by 12:45 p.m.

The event at Annandale High School was scheduled to last until 6 p.m., but people were being turned away and told to come back on Sunday to a similar event at Bailey’s Elementary School in Bailey’s Crossroads.

Sunday’s event begins at 10 a.m., but those who are interested in a test have been advised by John Silcox, a spokesman for Fairfax County’s Health and Human Services Department, to arrive early in the day.

Silcox said the goal for Saturday’s testing event was to test 1,500 people.

According to its website, the county chose the two locations because they are accessible to neighborhoods where “people are disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and likely to be uninsured/underinsured.”

The tests are available at no cost and those who wish to be tested do not have to show identification.

A similar event organized by Prince William County recently was also overwhelmed early in the day with demand.

Fairfax County has more information about how those who are uninsured or underinsured can get a referral for a test via a telehealth visit.

More Coronavirus news

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

WTOP’s Thomas Robertson contributed to this report.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up