Fairfax Co. coronavirus testing reached capacity early Saturday

One of two free coronavirus testing events organized by Fairfax County’s health department and the Virginia Department of Health this weekend closed early Saturday after capacity was reached by 12:45 p.m.

The event at Annandale High School was scheduled to last until 6 p.m., but people were being turned away and told to come back on Sunday to a similar event at Bailey’s Elementary School in Bailey’s Crossroads.

Sunday’s event begins at 10 a.m., but those who are interested in a test have been advised by John Silcox, a spokesman for Fairfax County’s Health and Human Services Department, to arrive early in the day.

Silcox said the goal for Saturday’s testing event was to test 1,500 people.

According to its website, the county chose the two locations because they are accessible to neighborhoods where “people are disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and likely to be uninsured/underinsured.”

The tests are available at no cost and those who wish to be tested do not have to show identification.

A similar event organized by Prince William County recently was also overwhelmed early in the day with demand.

Fairfax County has more information about how those who are uninsured or underinsured can get a referral for a test via a telehealth visit.

WTOP’s Thomas Robertson contributed to this report.