Coronavirus testing expands to 3 Maryland Walmart stores

The expansion of coronavirus testing will include three Walmart stores in Maryland, including one in Frederick.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced the expansion Friday.

“As Maryland continues to dramatically expand testing availability and broaden the criteria for COVID-19 testing statewide, we are excited to be forging new partnerships with private sector companies like Walmart,” said Hogan, in a news release.

The expansion comes after the addition of 17 CVS sites on Thursday and the emergency order by Hogan earlier this week authorizing the state’s nearly 1,200 pharmacies to order and administer the coronavirus test.

In addition to Frederick County, two Walmart stores on the Eastern Shore will provide the tests.

Here are the locations of the Walmart stores offering COVID-19 testing:

Frederick County

Walmart Supercenter

2421 Monocacy Blvd.

Frederick, Md. 21701

Dorchester County

Walmart Supercenter

2775 Dorchester Square

Cambridge, Md. 21613

Wicomico County

Walmart Supercenter

409 N Fruitland Blvd.

Fruitland, Md. 21801

Two Rite Aid stores in Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties are testing for COVID-19.

Anne Arundel County

Rite Aid #385

5804 Ritchie Highway

Baltimore, Md. 21225

Baltimore County

Rite Aid #374

5624 Baltimore National Pike

Baltimore, Md. 21228