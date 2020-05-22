Home » Maryland News » Coronavirus testing expands to…

Coronavirus testing expands to 3 Maryland Walmart stores

Valerie Bonk

May 22, 2020, 10:58 AM

The expansion of coronavirus testing will include three Walmart stores in Maryland, including one in Frederick.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced the expansion Friday.

“As Maryland continues to dramatically expand testing availability and broaden the criteria for COVID-19 testing statewide, we are excited to be forging new partnerships with private sector companies like Walmart,” said Hogan, in a news release.

The expansion comes after the addition of 17 CVS sites on Thursday and the emergency order by Hogan earlier this week authorizing the state’s nearly 1,200 pharmacies to order and administer the coronavirus test.

In addition to Frederick County, two Walmart stores on the Eastern Shore will provide the tests.

Here are the locations of the Walmart stores offering COVID-19 testing:

Frederick County
Walmart Supercenter
2421 Monocacy Blvd.
Frederick, Md. 21701

Dorchester County
Walmart Supercenter
2775 Dorchester Square
Cambridge, Md. 21613

Wicomico County
Walmart Supercenter
409 N Fruitland Blvd.
Fruitland, Md. 21801

Two Rite Aid stores in Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties are testing for COVID-19.

Anne Arundel County
Rite Aid #385
5804 Ritchie Highway
Baltimore, Md. 21225

Baltimore County
Rite Aid #374
5624 Baltimore National Pike
Baltimore, Md. 21228

