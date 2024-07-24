Fairfax Co. police officers recruited to help secure the Olympics in Paris

A number of Fairfax County, Virginia, police officers are headed to France to help secure the Summer Olympics in Paris.

K9 Presley in the pilot’s seat of a United Airlines flight out of Dulles International Airport bound for Paris, France. (Courtesy Fairfax County Police Department) Courtesy Fairfax County Police Department A number of Fairfax County, Virginia, police officers are headed to France to help secure the Summer Olympics in Paris. (Courtesy Fairfax County Police Department) Courtesy Fairfax County Police Department Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis with a group of police officers. (Courtesy Fairfax County Police Department) Courtesy Fairfax County Police Department K9 Presley in front of the Eiffel Tower. (Courtesy Fairfax County Police Department) Courtesy Fairfax County Police Department A French officer with Master Police Officer Vince Vella and K9 Presley. (Courtesy Fairfax County Police Department) Courtesy Fairfax County Police Department ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

Yes, that was a Fairfax County K9 dog in the pilot’s seat of a United Airlines flight out of Dulles International Airport bound for Paris. K9 Presley, who specializes in explosives detection, was posing for pictures as the four-legged law enforcement officer and his handler Master Police Officer Vince Vella became the first of 12 police officers being deployed to help secure the Summer Games.

“It’s a really diverse group of rank-and-file officers that represent the very best of the Fairfax County Police Department and they’ve been hand-selected because of who they are and what they bring to the table,” Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis told WTOP.

During their three-week stay, officers will be paired up with French police officers and help with public safety, transportation security and international security missions while in Paris. Davis said being in the D.C. area, the department’s team also brings expertise in responding to civil disturbances.

“We’re going to help keep the Olympic venue safe,” Davis said.

The Fairfax County Police Department is one of four U.S. police departments asked to help protect the events in France. The New York City and Los Angeles police departments along with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Office will also send officers to the Olympics.

Ahead of their deployment, the team received training in first aid, explosive ordinance detection and participated in intelligence briefings. They also received lessons in international police practices.

Davis said his department’s relationship with French law enforcement at the French Embassy in D.C. played a part in the department being invited to help. The French government which is securing The Games will cover all costs associated with the trip, according to Davis.

“It’s an opportunity to literally and figuratively wave the American flag at the Summer Olympics in Paris,” he said.

Davis said missions like this for his officers can also be a learning experience for all agencies involved as the French police will learn from them and vice versa.

“They’ve been hand-selected because of who they are and what they bring to the table, and they’re all extremely excited to, I’m sure, take some selfies in front of the Eiffel Tower,” Davis said. “I can imagine all these American police officers posing for unlimited selfies with Americans who find their way overseas and, all of a sudden, they see a familiar uniform.”

The department’s leader said instead of going with the team, he’ll be staying behind because there is work to be done here.

“My French is limited to ‘Vive la FCPD,'” Davis joked.

