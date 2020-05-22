Home » Music News » Wolf Trap cancels summer…

Wolf Trap cancels summer concert season over coronavirus pandemic concerns

Rick Massimo

May 22, 2020, 10:44 AM

Wolf Trap has canceled its summer concert season due to coronavirus pandemic concerns, the venue announced Friday.

“For the first time in Wolf Trap’s nearly 50-year history, our summer concert season will not come to fruition,” president and CEO Arvind Manocha said in a statement.

“Performances at the Filene Center and Children’s Theatre-in-the-Woods, scheduled to take place from May through September, are cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

Ticketholders to summer concerts will be offered refunds or exchanges for gift cards.

Manocha also asked ticketholders to consider turning the value of their tickets into a tax-deductible donation.

