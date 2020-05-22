Wolf Trap cancels summer concert season over coronavirus pandemic concerns

Wolf Trap has canceled its summer concert season due to coronavirus pandemic concerns, the venue announced Friday.
“For the first time in Wolf Trap’s nearly 50-year history, our summer concert season will not come to fruition,” president and CEO Arvind Manocha said in a statement.
“Performances at the Filene Center and Children’s Theatre-in-the-Woods, scheduled to take place from May through September, are cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”
Ticketholders to summer concerts will be offered refunds or exchanges for gift cards.
Manocha also asked ticketholders to consider turning the value of their tickets into a tax-deductible donation.
- Sign up for WTOP alerts
- Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
- CVS rolling out 17 drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Maryland
- Bowser: DC could begin phased reopening next Friday
- How long can coronavirus infection last?
- Hogan: Md. sending 10,000 tests, other supplies to support local testing efforts
- Coronavirus resources: Get and give help in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.