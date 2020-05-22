Wolf Trap cancels summer concert season over coronavirus pandemic concerns

Wolf Trap has canceled its summer concert season over concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic, the venue announced in an email Friday.

Wolf Trap has canceled its summer concert season due to coronavirus pandemic concerns, the venue announced Friday.

“For the first time in Wolf Trap’s nearly 50-year history, our summer concert season will not come to fruition,” president and CEO Arvind Manocha said in a statement.

“Performances at the Filene Center and Children’s Theatre-in-the-Woods, scheduled to take place from May through September, are cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

Ticketholders to summer concerts will be offered refunds or exchanges for gift cards.

Manocha also asked ticketholders to consider turning the value of their tickets into a tax-deductible donation.

More Coronavirus news

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.