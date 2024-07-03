3 dead following early morning crash in Fairfax County

Three people are dead after a vehicle crash in the Fair Oaks area of Fairfax County, Virginia, early Tuesday morning.

Three people are dead after a vehicle crash in the Fair Oaks area of Fairfax County, Virginia, early Tuesday morning.

Fairfax County police said officers responded to the one-vehicle crash on West Ox Road at Route 29 just before 4 a.m.

Police said the adult male driver and a pair of female adult passengers died at the scene.

The WTOP Traffic Center reported West Ox Road above US Route 29 closed for about four hours as police investigated the crash. The roadway reopened shortly after 8 a.m.

A map of the area is below.

