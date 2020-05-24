Coronavirus testing site in Fairfax Co. reaches capacity for 2nd consecutive day

A Fairfax County, Virginia, coronavirus testing site has reached capacity for the second day in a row.

The site in Bailey’s Elementary School in Bailey’s Crossroads reached capacity shortly before noon, the Fairfax County Government confirmed via tweet.

(May 24, 11:50 a.m.) The COVID-19 testing site targeted in Bailey’s has reached capacity for today. Please visit this webpage for more testing information: https://t.co/9l1C3CcVyQ pic.twitter.com/9rTt4Pzizr — Fairfax County Government (@fairfaxcounty) May 24, 2020

“We recognize there has been much confusion and frustration on the topic of COVID-19 testing. The availability of testing had been more limited than we and the public would like to see because of limited supply of protective gear (primarily respirators, face shields/goggles, and gowns) as well as limited availability of the testing materials (“kits”) to collect the specimens,” the Fairfax County Government said in a statement.

A community testing facility at Annandale High School in Annandale reached capacity around 12:45 p.m. Saturday.

Residents who were turned away from that event were told to go to the Bailey Crossroad’s testing site on Sunday.

A similar event organized by Virginia’s Prince William County recently was also overwhelmed early in the day with demand.

Fairfax County has more information about how those who are uninsured or underinsured can get a referral for a coronavirus test via a telehealth visit.

Virginians can use an interactive map to find their nearest coronavirus testing sites.

