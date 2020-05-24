Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Coronavirus testing site in…

Coronavirus testing site in Fairfax Co. reaches capacity for 2nd consecutive day

Zeke Hartner

May 24, 2020, 1:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

For the second day in a row, a testing site in Fairfax County, Virginia, has reached capacity, and had to turn away residents seeking coronavirus tests early.

The site in Bailey’s Elementary School in Bailey’s Crossroads reached capacity shortly before noon, the Fairfax County Government confirmed via tweet.

“We recognize there has been much confusion and frustration on the topic of COVID-19 testing. The availability of testing had been more limited than we and the public would like to see because of limited supply of protective gear (primarily respirators, face shields/goggles, and gowns) as well as limited availability of the testing materials (“kits”) to collect the specimens,” the Fairfax County Government said in a statement.

A community testing facility at Annandale High School in Annandale reached capacity around 12:45 p.m. Saturday.

Residents who were turned away from that event were told to go to the Bailey Crossroad’s testing site on Sunday.

A similar event organized by Virginia’s Prince William County recently was also overwhelmed early in the day with demand.

Fairfax County has more information about how those who are uninsured or underinsured can get a referral for a coronavirus test via a telehealth visit.

Virginians can use an interactive map to find their nearest coronavirus testing sites.

More Coronavirus news

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

WTOP’s Dan Friedell contributed to this report.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up