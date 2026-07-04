Smithsonian Folklife Festival celebrates 250 with full slate of free July Fourth events

The event brings together artists and makers from diverse backgrounds to demonstrate that the U.S. “is a place where culture is not just displayed but actively exchanged — a living expression of craft, creativity, and community.”

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The Smithsonian Folklife Festival is hosting a full schedule of live music, cultural demonstrations, hands-on workshops and family-friendly activities during the Fourth of July weekend.

The event brings together artists and makers from diverse backgrounds to demonstrate that the U.S. “is a place where culture is not just displayed but actively exchanged — a living expression of craft, creativity, and community.”

The Folklife Marketplace is set up in Smithsonian’s Arts and Industries Building until July 12.

This year’s festival moved inside the building on the National Mall as part of the Smithsonian’s nationwide “Festival of Festivals” celebration marking America’s 250th anniversary. Having it indoors means people can escape the heat outside and enjoy the air conditioning.

On Friday, visitors explored living traditions from across the country through performances, conversations, artisan demonstrations and interactive exhibits.

Karen, visiting from Florida, purchased a decorative art piece for her niece from a vendor.

Paul, from St. Louis, said he went inside the exhibit “because it’s hot. You can only stay out there for so long.”

On Sunday, programming begins at 10 a.m. with the Folklife Marketplace, where visitors can meet artists and makers from across the country and shop handcrafted goods while learning about the traditions behind them.

Visitors can also stop by the Radio Corner at the entrance to hear conversations with members of the Kichwa Hatari collective, an organization dedicated to preserving and promoting Kichwa language and culture.

Also inside are storytelling and craft exhibitions, and workshops designed for the whole family.

Organizers said the goal is to “encourage cultural exchange by giving visitors the opportunity to interact directly with artists, musicians, and tradition bearers from diverse communities.”

Admission is free, and events run throughout the day inside the Arts and Industries Building, located on the National Mall near the Smithsonian Castle.

More information is available on Smithsonian’s website.

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