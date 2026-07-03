Fourth of July DC-area celebrations away from the National Mall

Towns and cities across the D.C. region are giving their best small-town flair to mark the U.S.' 250th anniversary, but the heat is on, not just because of the fireworks, but because of the triple-digit heat indexes that have been baking the area.

Towns and cities across the D.C. region are giving their best small-town flair to mark the U.S.’ 250th anniversary, but the heat is on, not just because of the fireworks, but because of the triple-digit heat indexes that have been baking the area and leading to some events being canceled or postponed.

Takoma Park, Maryland’s Independence Day parade scheduled July 4 has been canceled due to extreme heat. Laurel, Maryland’s July Fourth parade has also been canceled.

And in Falls Church, Virginia, the “Civic Jam” event, originally scheduled for July 3, has been postponed to July 24 due to extreme heat.

Leesburg, Virginia, has canceled its Independence Day Parade on July 4, but its concert and fireworks show will proceed with a modified schedule.

The City of Fairfax’s Independence Day Parade and the Fairfax Museum’s open house/lawn party scheduled for July 4 has been canceled. The evening show with that includes fireworks is still on and gates open at 7:30 p.m.

Here are some Fourth of July events happening in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Where to celebrate Fourth of July in DC proper

The Palisades Community Association has organized a Fourth of July parade every year since 1966 and this year is no different. The Palisades neighborhood is celebrating Independence Day with a parade along MacArthur Boulevard NW, between Whitehaven Parkway and Edmunds Place. The mid-morning event includes marching groups, musicians, dancers and more. Stick around afterwards for a picnic with live music and face painting.

Another parade to anticipate is in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. For its 23rd year, the Capitol Hill Fourth of July Parade begins at 10 a.m. at 8th St. SE. Following the parade is the​​​ Barracks Row Main Street’s Watermelon Festival. For this inaugural event, expect live watermelon sculpture carving, live music, a cannoli eating contest and local vendors.

The Bullpen in Navy Yard has a July Fourth block party planned with over 15 live DJs, a hot dog eating contest and several “pop-up experiences” throughout the event. Fireworks are also planned. This event is for those ages 21 and over with tickets costing approximately $23 for early bird tickets or $28 for general admission at the gate.

For more live music, The Wharf hosts its “Fourth at The Wharf” event. Several country music artists and bands are expected to perform across multiple stages, with a fireworks show at the end.

Where to celebrate Fourth of July in Northern Virginia

On Thursday, a few days before Independence Day, Vienna, Virginia is offering fun for the whole family at their patriotic celebration. The schedule includes live music and kids entertainment with food trucks also available.

Looking to celebrate a day early on Friday?

In the historic downtown area of Manassas, Virginia, locals and tourists can celebrate the nation with a variety of food and craft vendors and one of the largest fireworks displays in Northern Virginia.

Bready Park in Herndon, Virginia, is hosting the town’s Independence Day celebration. The day promises live music, family-friendly crafts and games, plus a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

About a 35-minute drive from D.C., Great Falls, Virginia, has a full day’s worth of events for celebrating the Fourth of July. There is a Little Patriots Parade where babies through kindergartners can dress up in patriotic attire and walk or be pulled in a “ride” around the Village Centre Green. The main parade starts thereafter on Columbine Stree, alongside the July 4th 250 Car Show. However, due to the extreme heat, the Special July 4th 250 Festival has been postponed.

While tickets to the fireworks celebration at Mount Vernon are sold out, guests still have the chance to get tickets to a celebration earlier in the day where there are patriotic events, historic demonstrations and daytime fireworks planned. Tickets cost $30 for adults and $16 for youth.

Where to celebrate Fourth of July in Maryland

Montgomery County, Maryland, is organizing two events to celebrate Independence Day. The day before, on Friday, the “250th: Shine Together” event at Albert Einstein High School in Kensington features live music performances. On Saturday, the County is planning its Fourth of July party at South Germantown Recreational Park in Boyds with live bands set to perform. For this event, attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs, blankets and coolers, but alcoholic beverages and pets are not permitted

Bowie, Maryland’s Minor League Baseball team, The Chesapeake Baysox, are planning an Independence Day celebration at Prince George’s Stadium. Here, attendees can enjoy live music, family-friendly activities and a fireworks display. Tickets cost $15 for adults or $10 for children. Diamond View access is also available for $20 and includes entry to a climate-controlled restaurant with food available à la carte.

In Annapolis and Anne Arundel County, Maryland, there are a variety of Independence Day activities planned, but on the Fourth, attendees can enjoy bike parades, a main parade in Downtown Annapolis, a food festival and, finally, fireworks over Spa Creek.

For those in Howard County, Maryland, Saturday’s events include food trucks and two music performances with a fireworks display at dusk.

The Fourth of July festivities planned at Greenbelt, Maryland, include a reading of the “Declaration of Independence,” live musical performances and art activities. Fireworks will conclude the evening.

In Rockville, Maryland, those looking for holiday fun can head to Mattie J.T. Stepanek Park in King Farm for spectator viewing of live music and a 20-minute fireworks display.

Folks can also spend the day at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, to celebrate the Fourth of July with live music, family-friendly activities, outdoor movies and “patriotic entertainment.” There are no fireworks at this event.

WTOP staff contributed to this report.

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