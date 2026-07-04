Here’s the latest timeline of events on the National Mall for July Fourth

The full timeline is set for one of the biggest parties of the year in D.C., and there are a lot of changes people planning on flocking to the National Mall to celebrate July Fourth should know about.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. What to know about celebrating the Fourth of July this year on the National Mall

The full timeline is set for one of the biggest parties of the year in D.C., and there are a lot of changes people planning on flocking to the National Mall to celebrate July Fourth should know about.

Plan for a long day and pack light; events are scheduled deep into the night and new security restrictions are in place that prohibit items once allowed on the Mall.

And because temperatures will hover near the century mark for much of the day, organizers have pushed back when guests can arrive on the Washington Monument grounds.

Full schedule

The fireworks show, which President Donald Trump and his Freedom 250 task force said will be the largest in history, is not scheduled to begin until 10:30 p.m. Guests were initially planned to be allowed to enter the Monument grounds at 1 p.m., but because of the extreme heat, it has been pushed back to 5 p.m.

Freedom 250 also advises that visitors do not begin to line up until 4 p.m. According to a joint statement from the task force, and the National Park service they are expanding “cooling resources, water stations, and medical support across the grounds.”

Military flyovers begin at 1:15 p.m. and continue every hour until sunset, according to Freedom 250, Trump’s task force behind some events tied to the nation’s semiquincentennial and separate from America 250, the bipartisan group funded by Congress. See the full list of times here.

Musical performances will also take place during the day, and the evening live broadcast portion begins at 7 p.m., which will include speakers and music from the Joint Armed Forces Orchestra.

Trump will speak at 9:45 p.m., and the fireworks show will start at 10:30 p.m. and last about 40 minutes, according to Freedom 250. The show will feature 850,000 fireworks shells launched from 10 sites.

How to get in and out

There is no designated parking for the event, and parking around the National Mall is not advisable. Organizers recommended public transportation, or taking a rideshare to the area.

A $15 credit on Lyft rides will be available in D.C., Maryland and Virginia from 4 p.m. on Independence Day until 4 a.m. the following day.

Fares on Metro will be free from 5 p.m. on July Fourth until 2 a.m. The rail system will also increase service starting at 5 p.m. to accommodate larger crowds, Metro said in a news release.

To get to the security entrance on 14th Street between Constitution and Independence avenues, use the Federal Triangle or Smithsonian stations on the Orange, Blue and Silver lines. Those traveling on the Red Line can exit at Metro Center and walk to avoid a transfer.

Freedom 250 said that will be the primary public entrance.

To get to security entrances at 12th and Madison, 12th and Jefferson, 7th and Madison or 7th and Jefferson, use the L’Enfant Plaza or Archives stations. Those on the Red Line can exit at Gallery Place and walk to avoid a transfer.

If you’re looking to avoid crowds as much as possible while using Metro, alternate stations that are a farther walk to the Mall include Judiciary Square, Union Station, Foggy Bottom, Capitol South and Federal Center SW.

What you can and can’t bring

The list of prohibited items is longer this year, partly due to the fact Trump will be delivering a speech at the event. All guests will also have to pass through security magnetometers before entering.

There is a strict clear bag policy this year, according to Freedom 250, meaning attendees are permitted one clear bag not exceeding 12-by-6-by-12 inches or one small clutch no larger than 10-by-6-by-2 inches.

The full list of prohibited items states pets other than service or guide animals, balloons, aerosols (including bug spray and sunscreen), bikes, coolers, camping and folding chairs, balls and Frisbees, drink tumblers, vapes, lighters and more are not permitted into the event. Blankets and strollers are allowed.

No on-site storage will be available and any items surrendered at security checkpoints will be thrown out or destroyed.

Do I need a ticket?

Those planning to attend can reserve up to four tickets per phone number. Tickets can be reserved online and are free. Registration is recommended, but you do not need to register to attend.

Public viewing areas on the Mall are free and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event will also be livestreamed at this link on Independence Day.

Be weather ready

A scorching heat wave is baking the D.C. area and will continue to do so on the Fourth of July. Attendees should come prepared with permitted sun protection and be sure to hydrate. Organizers recommend those sensitive to air quality issues and loud noise avoid the event.

Children, older adults and those with underlying health conditions should avoid prolonged time outside, as the high temperature July Fourth will approach 100 degrees.

There’s also the possibility for storms in the forecast.

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