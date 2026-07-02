Nation’s capital puts on massive fireworks spectacle for America’s 250th

A massive fireworks display is planned for Saturday night in the District as the nation celebrates 250 years of independence on Fourth of July.

Stay with WTOP for coverage of America’s semiquincentennial Fourth of July, including fireworks, ‘A Capital Fourth’ concert, and other celebrations. Tune in to 103.5 FM on air, online or via the WTOP app.

A massive fireworks display is planned for Saturday night in the District as the nation celebrates 250 years of independence on the Fourth of July.

President Donald Trump has said this year’s fireworks will be the “LARGEST FIREWORKS SHOW IN HISTORY.”

Trump is making a speech, and the fireworks show will start after that, according to Freedom 250. The show will feature 850,000 fireworks shells launched from 10 sites.

Check out the livestream of the dazzling show below. It follows Friday night’s A Capitol Fourth concert.

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