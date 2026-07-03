Blistering heat postpones Great American State Fair, attendees cleared from National Mall

Those attending the Great American State Fair on the National Mall in D.C. on Friday were forced to leave due to the scorching heat.

Visitors react to the heat while attending the Great American State Fair on the National Mall, Wednesday, July 1, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Visitors react to the heat while attending the Great American State Fair on the National Mall, Wednesday, July 1, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Stay with WTOP for coverage of America’s semiquincentennial Fourth of July, including fireworks, ‘A Capital Fourth’ concert, and other celebrations. Tune in to 103.5 FM on air, online or via the WTOP app.

Those attending the Great American State Fair on the National Mall in D.C. on Friday were forced to leave due to the scorching heat.

High temperatures hit 100 degrees in D.C. for the second straight day, leading organizers to temporarily close the fair.

Freedom250, the Trump administration organization behind the fair, said it made the decision to shut the fair down Friday afternoon in coordination with public safety officials.

“The safety and well-being of our guests, volunteers, performers, vendors, and staff is our highest priority. Conditions are expected to improve later this afternoon, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back at 5:00 p.m. as preparations continue for this evening’s festivities,” the organization said in a post on X.

In video CSPAN posted on X, an announcement to fair guests can be heard.

“Attention fairgoers, the event has been postponed. We will reopen at 5 p.m. Please refer to Freedom250 social media for updates. Please proceed to the nearest exit,” a voice said over event speakers.

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