‘A Capitol Fourth’ concert kicks off America’s 250th anniversary

"A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration" kicked off the holiday weekend on the west lawn of the Capitol on Friday night.

Stay with WTOP for coverage of America’s semiquincentennial Fourth of July, including fireworks, ‘A Capital Fourth’ concert, and other celebrations. Tune in to 103.5 FM on air, online or via the WTOP app.

A patriotic performance took place outside of the U.S. Capitol Friday night to celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary of independence this July Fourth.

“A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration” kicked off the holiday weekend on the west lawn of the Capitol on Friday night.

Performers included Patti LaBelle, Trace Adkins, Carly Pearce and Chicago, according to organizers. Members of the U.S. military also performed as well as parts of bands and choirs.

Watch the concert live below:

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.