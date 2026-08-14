Murder charge dropped; new evidence backs Manassas mother’s self defense claim

The decision came after investigators uncovered a five-hour audio recording that supports her claim of self-defense, Prince William County Commonwealth's Attorney Amy Ashworth's office said in a Friday news release.

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Prosecutors have dropped all charges against LaToya Crabbe, the Manassas mother of three arrested for killing her husband in October 2024.

The decision came after investigators uncovered a five-hour audio recording that supports her claim of self-defense, Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth’s office said in a Friday news release.

Crabbe was indicted last year for second-degree murder and a firearm charge in the Oct. 21, 2024, death of her husband, 36-year-old Curtis Crabbe.

From the start, Crabbe maintained she fired in self-defense, citing a history of threats from her estranged husband, including warnings that he would burn down their house and take their children, WTOP News reported.

Prosecutors had previously contested that claim, arguing that evidence would show Crabbe reloaded her weapon during the shooting.

The case shifted after prosecutors and Manassas police successfully accessed a previously unexamined digital recording, Ashworth’s office said.

Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth’s office concluded the audio introduces “significant evidence of lawful self-defense,” creating enough reasonable doubt to prevent the state from ethically proceeding with the prosecution, the release said.

Following this review, Ashworth’s office moved to nolle prosse the charges, meaning the charges will not be prosecuted but can be reintroduced at a later time.

“Because this newly available evidence creates a reasonable doubt regarding criminal intent, the Commonwealth cannot ethically proceed with the prosecution at this time,” Ashworth’s statement said.