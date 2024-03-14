How will DC’s cherry blossoms react to a cold front after an unseasonably warm week?

As the spring weather continues to trend warm, you maybe wondering to yourself... how does this affect D.C.'s beloved cherry blossoms?

As the spring weather continues to trend warm, you maybe wondering to yourself … ‘how does this affect D.C.’s beloved cherry blossoms?’

Afternoon high temperatures were forecast to be in the mid-to-high 70s on Thursday, marking the third day of high temperatures, which will continue Friday.

WTOP’s Kyle Cooper reported from the Tidal Basin that blossoms are already starting to reach the fourth stage of blooming, called peduncle elongation.

“You can see the pink on the trees, next it’s puffy white, then full bloom,” Cooper said.

The start of next week brings the official start of spring along with some cooler weather, which 7News Meteorologist Brian van de Graaff confirmed could elongate the fifth stage of the blossoms, before 70% of trees are blooming for the final stage of peak bloom.

“We’ll be watching it carefully, daytime highs will struggle to get above 50. And there could be some 30s at night but not too prolonged. So hopefully, the buds will be okay,” van de Graaff said. “I don’t think it’s going to be cold enough to cause harm but it could slow things down.”

The National Park Service predicted peak bloom will arrive between March 23-26. Last year, peak bloom arrived 12 days after peduncle elongation, but in 2022 and 2021, the blossoms jumped from peduncle elongation to peak bloom in just four days.

“The way its going could mean when the Cherry Blossom Festival begins on March 20, the trees could be in spectacular form,” Cooper said.

More Cherry Blossom Festival News

As long as peak bloom doesn’t surprise us early next week as the cool front sets in, your cherry blossom viewing plans can hopefully stay firmly in place. The most famous viewing spot for the blossoms are around the tidal basin, but things could get hairy around peak bloom.

“If you’re coming, wise counsel is come early in the morning to avoid crowds, Metro is also a good idea to avoid traffic. The Smithsonian stop is the closest to the tidal basin,” Cooper advised. “Or you could hop on the D.C. Circulator, with stops at the Jefferson and Martin Luther King Jr. memorials.”

If you want to learn more about the blossoms, check out WTOP’s guide to the upcoming Cherry Blossom Festival.

Forecast

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Highs: 75-79

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly to mostly cloudy

Slight chance of rain

Lows: 58-60

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

Chance rain, storms

Highs: 70-75

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.