FAQ: What you need to know about the National Cherry Blossom Festival 2024

To avoid the headache of parking near the National Mall, public transit might be your best bet.

Metro has made some adjustments to try to prevent slowdowns for those on a quest to see the cherry blossoms — it won’t perform any track work during the daytime or the evenings for five weeks this spring, according to a news release from the transit agency.

The changes are expected to last from Monday, March 18, through Friday, April 19. But Metro said it may shift the dates depending on when the flowers end up blooming.

Metro is also bumping up its staffing and it could adjust bus service, if needed. Depending on when you ride, you might catch one of Metro’s cherry blossom themed trains or buses — which are scheduled to debut in mid-March.

Metro recommends that visitors who are looking to avoid busy times travel outside of the normal commuter hours (10 a.m.- 3 p.m. and after 7 p.m.) on weekdays or travel in the early morning or early evening on weekends. The Smithsonian Station is the closest station — and also the busiest. L’Enfant Plaza or Federal Triangle are alternative options. The Tidal Basin is accessible from these lines: A9, W9, 30N, 30S, 32, 33, 34 and 36.

The DC Circulator’s National Mall route has stops nearby the flowers at the Jefferson and Martin Luther King Jr. memorials.