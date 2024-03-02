Ways to enjoy the DC cherry blossoms by boat

In this guide, WTOP rounds up a few of the ways to view the cherry blossoms by water, whether that's on a kayak, pedalboat, cruise or tiki boat.

Once cherry blossom season arrives, those in the nation’s capital can expect a flurry of excitement from both tourists and locals alike as folks search for the best ways to enjoy the iconic flowers and welcome warmer weather.

Have brunch or a beverage during your cherry blossom tour

First up, City Experiences offers a large selection of cruises, but the cherry blossom-themed tours can be scheduled for enjoying brunch (from $90 for signature or $105 for premier) to lunch (from $46 for signature or $80 for premier) to dinner (from $91 for signature or $109 for premier).

City Experience also offers a cherry blossom fireworks cruise option on April 6 during the Petalpalooza celebration (from $116 for signature or $170 for premier).

For the most affordable cherry blossom tour from City Experiences, consider the 45-minute cherry blossom tour from Georgetown (from $27) or the cherry blossom water taxi (from $22).

From Capitol River Cruises, there is still availability during the cherry blossom peak bloom to take cherry blossom cruises. These cruises last approximately 45 minutes and include a refreshment bar (with additional charge). Boats travel along the Potomac River with sights like the Kennedy Center, Washington Monument, The Watergate Hotel and the Lincoln Memorial. Tickets start at $15 for children ages 3 to 12, $21 for seniors and military members and $25 for adults and those 13 and up.

Looking for a private view of the blossoms?

If in search of more private seaside experiences, The Jefferson Hotel and The Watergate Hotel are both offering hotel packages with bespoke boat tours themed for fans of cherry blossom. Those who stay at The Jefferson Hotel with the Blossoms by Boat package get to enjoy a myriad luxe perks, including a one-and-a-half-hour private boat tour with EmbarkDC for up-close views of the blossoms.

Those who enjoy this boat tour will also get gourmet bites for two created by Executive Chef Fabio Salvatore Bites, plus a Jefferson-branded blanket for the boat ride. This package must be booked 14 days prior to arrival with a two-night minimum stay at a Deluxe King or Suite guest room with a starting rate of $1,200 per night.

The Watergate Hotel’s Spring Charter package also allows guests to enjoy the Potomac River in a 90-minute private boat tour with views of the Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument and other local landmarks.

Ali Le, director of marketing at The Watergate Hotel, told WTOP that guests will also be provided a Polaroid camera to be able to capture the boat experience on film for keepsakes. Prices start at approximately $700 per night, and those who sign up for the Spring Charter package must book their stays in the hotel beginning March 15 and at least 14 days ahead of the boat tour.

“You’ll see it’s basically a really great historical tour. You’ll see an abundance of cherry blossoms all throughout,” said Le, who added that the boat can accommodate up to six people, but if necessary, it can be upgraded to a bigger boat for larger parties.

Float down the Potomac in your own tiki bar or hot tub

The Sea Suite Cruises’ Potomac Tiki Club tiki boat booze cruise is another unique way to set sails. All cruises come equipped with a captain and a dedicated bartender with drinks available for purchase on board. The company offers a Georgetown cruise starting at $45 per person with a group size between eight and 18. There is also the Tikito private tiki boat in Navy Yard, available for up to six passengers and starting at approximately $375 per boat.

If you’re ready to dip your toes into the water, consider the cherry blossom hot tub boat tours hosted by Sea the City. Only available for those ages 18 and over, this two-hour experience accommodates up to 20 people with up to 10 people able to fit in the hot tub. Prices start from $315.

Travel by kayak, pedalboat or yacht

Other ways to enjoy the cherry blossoms while traveling by water include REI Co-op’s kayak and paddleboard rentals at National Harbor (pricing varies by time frame and type of gear) as well as GoBoat’s boat rentals from The Wharf that can fit up to eight people (pricing for one boat varies by time frame). Nautiste also offers luxury dining experiences aboard private yachts with different options and pricing points depending on how many guests will be included.

Last but not least is Boating in D.C., which offers some of the most affordable ways to enjoy the cherry blossoms on the Potomac River. For your next adventure on water, consider pedalboats at the Tidal Basin or kayaking or canoeing at The Wharf or Georgetown or the several other locations served by the company.

