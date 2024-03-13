Live Radio
DC’s cherry blossoms closing in on peak bloom with ‘peduncle elongation’

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

March 13, 2024, 9:00 PM

What is peduncle elongation?

D.C.’s beloved cherry blossoms have hit the fourth of six stages on the way to peak bloom — peduncle elongation.

The National Park Service made the announcement Tuesday on the social media platform X.

Peduncle elongation is the stage before puffy white, which is followed by peak bloom. A peduncle is the stalk bearing a flower or fruit.

The National Park Service has predicted peak bloom will arrive between March 23-26. Last year, peak bloom arrived 12 days after peduncle elongation, but in 2022 and 2021, the blossoms jumped from peduncle elongation to peak bloom in just four days.

Each remaining day this week brings high temperatures approaching or above 70 degrees, meaning the blossoms could continue to quickly progress toward their pink and puffy splendor.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival holds its opening ceremony March 23.

