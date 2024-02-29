Peak bloom date for DC’s famed cherry blossoms announced

D.C.'s iconic cherry blossoms around the Tidal Basin and National Mall are expected to hit "peak bloom" between

Cherry blossom trees are seen during peak bloom along the National Mall beneath the Washington Monument in downtown Washington, D.C. on March 29, 2021. (WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez) Cherry blossom trees are seen during peak bloom along the National Mall beneath the Washington Monument in downtown Washington, D.C. on March 29, 2021. (WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez) D.C.’s iconic cherry blossoms around the Tidal Basin and National Mall are expected to hit “peak bloom” between March 23 through March 26.

The National Park Service unveiled its prediction at a news conference Thursday morning alongside the organizers of the National Cherry Blossom Festival.

National Park Service Superintendent of the National Mall Jeff Reinbold said predicting peak bloom this year was tricky because of a record-warm January and fluctuating temperatures.

Peak bloom is defined as the point when 70% of the blossoms on the 3,700 Yoshino cherry trees around the Tidal Basin and National Mall are open. Once the trees reach peak bloom, the blossoms can stay in their ideal state for up to 10 days based on weather conditions.

This year’s predicted peak bloom is about two weeks ahead of the average peak bloom date of April 4.

The earliest peak bloom recorded in D.C. was March 15 in 1990, according to the park service.

Predicting peak bloom is not an exact science.

Six out of the past nine years, peak bloom has arrived earlier than the park service’s prediction. Over the past decade, the only time the park service nailed the prediction was last year when the blossoms hit peak bloom on March 23. The park service had predicted peak bloom between March 22 and March 25.

Warm temperatures can speed up the process which consists of six stages.

By this time last year, D.C.’s Yoshino cherry trees had started to bud, the first six stages in the emerging of the blossoms.

The 2024 National Cherry Blossom Festival takes place between March 20-Aprl 14, including a series of concerts and performances on the National Mall and a parade on April 13.

You can see all events on the National Cherry Blossom Festival website.

