OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » Washington, DC News » Ward 3 Council member…

Ward 3 Council member Mary Cheh won’t seek reelection to DC Council

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

February 11, 2022, 1:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Ward 3 Council member Mary Cheh said Friday that she won’t seek a fifth term after serving 16 years on the District’s legislative branch.

She cited a “reevaluation” of her life amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and said in a statement that she wanted to recover her “personal life and dedicate more time to my granddaughter, who has been the light in my life since she was born on my reelection day three years ago.”

“It is time for someone else to pick up the mantle, and I am excited for the possibilities and future of Ward 3.”

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Appeals court declines to overturn judge's ban on federal employee vaccine mandate

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up