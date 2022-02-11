Ward 3 Council member Mary Cheh won’t seek reelection to DC Council

Ward 3 Council member Mary Cheh said Friday that she won't seek a fifth term after serving 16 years.

She cited a “reevaluation” of her life amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and said in a statement that she wanted to recover her “personal life and dedicate more time to my granddaughter, who has been the light in my life since she was born on my reelection day three years ago.”

“It is time for someone else to pick up the mantle, and I am excited for the possibilities and future of Ward 3.”