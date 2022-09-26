Lidl’s long-awaited Southeast DC grocery store opens this week

Lidl's first D.C. grocery store will open in an area where there are very few grocery options.

Lidl will cut the ribbon on its Skyland Town Center store Sept. 27. The new Lidl store will have a starting pay of $16.50 per hour. It is hoped the grocery store will help address the food desert east of the Anacostia River.

German discount grocer Lidl will cut the ribbon on its Skyland Town Center store Sept. 27 with a grand opening Sept. 28. The store is Lidl’s first in D.C. and the first new grocery store in Ward 7 in more than a decade.

The store, at 2704 Good Hope Road SE, anchors developer Rappaport’s mixed-use development that will include residences, retail and restaurants when completed.

Walmart bowed out of its plans to anchor the development six years ago.

“We are ready — and the community is ready — to welcome Lidl to Ward 7,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement. “This grocery store has been a long time coming, and it is going to help make Skyland into a true town center.”

The new Lidl store creates more than 60 jobs with starting pay of $16.50 per hour and comprehensive benefits, including health care for both full- and part-time employees.

It also addresses the food desert east of the Anacostia River, where there are few fresh grocery shopping options.

“From the very beginning we understood the importance of bringing a wide variety of food options — particularly fresh produce and other health food products to this community. Our partnership with Lidl at Skyland Town Center will create an avenue for residents to shop within their neighborhood for years to come,” said Rappaort President Henry Fonvielle.

Earlier this year, Lidl announced plans to open a second D.C. store at 4000 Wisconsin Ave. NW, which is tentatively set to open in fall 2023.

Lidl has about two dozen stores in the D.C. area. It opened its North American headquarters in Virginia’s Crystal City in 2015.