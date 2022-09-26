RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Preordained referendums | Russia’s call-up splits EU | Putin’s mobilization off to chaotic start | Zelenskyy: Nuclear threat 'could be a reality' | British PM: Putin ‘outsmarted'
Home » Business & Finance » Lidl’s long-awaited Southeast DC…

Lidl’s long-awaited Southeast DC grocery store opens this week

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

September 26, 2022, 9:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Lidl will cut the ribbon on its Skyland Town Center store Sept. 27. (Courtesy Lidl)
Lidl will cut the ribbon on its Skyland Town Center store Sept. 27.

Courtesy Lidl
The new Lidl store will have a starting pay of $16.50 per hour. (Courtesy Lidl)
The new Lidl store will have a starting pay of $16.50 per hour.

Courtesy Lidl
It is hoped the grocery store will help address the food desert east of the Anacostia River. (Courtesy Lidl)
It is hoped the grocery store will help address the food desert east of the Anacostia River.

Courtesy Lidl
(1/3)
Lidl will cut the ribbon on its Skyland Town Center store Sept. 27. (Courtesy Lidl)
The new Lidl store will have a starting pay of $16.50 per hour. (Courtesy Lidl)
It is hoped the grocery store will help address the food desert east of the Anacostia River. (Courtesy Lidl)

German discount grocer Lidl will cut the ribbon on its Skyland Town Center store Sept. 27 with a grand opening Sept. 28. The store is Lidl’s first in D.C. and the first new grocery store in Ward 7 in more than a decade.

The store, at 2704 Good Hope Road SE, anchors developer Rappaport’s mixed-use development that will include residences, retail and restaurants when completed.

Walmart bowed out of its plans to anchor the development six years ago.

“We are ready — and the community is ready — to welcome Lidl to Ward 7,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement. “This grocery store has been a long time coming, and it is going to help make Skyland into a true town center.”

The new Lidl store creates more than 60 jobs with starting pay of $16.50 per hour and comprehensive benefits, including health care for both full- and part-time employees.

It also addresses the food desert east of the Anacostia River, where there are few fresh grocery shopping options.

“From the very beginning we understood the importance of bringing a wide variety of food options — particularly fresh produce and other health food products to this community. Our partnership with Lidl at Skyland Town Center will create an avenue for residents to shop within their neighborhood for years to come,” said Rappaort President Henry Fonvielle.

Earlier this year, Lidl announced plans to open a second D.C. store at 4000 Wisconsin Ave. NW, which is tentatively set to open in fall 2023.

Lidl has about two dozen stores in the D.C. area. It opened its North American headquarters in Virginia’s Crystal City in 2015.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Cloud Exchange 2022: NIH’s Susan Gregurick on cloud democratizing research

Pandemic broke down some, but not all barriers for IGs

House GOP leaders vow to undo $80B to rebuild IRS if party regains majority

USPS awards 3% pay raise to non-bargaining management employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up