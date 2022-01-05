5 teens accused of carjacking food delivery driver in DC

A food delivery driver was carjacked Saturday after a group of teenagers pulled a gun on him in Northwest D.C.

Police said five teenage boys went up to the delivery driver on M Street near New York Avenue at about 3 p.m., pulled a gun on him and demanded his car.

The driver handed over the keys, and the teenagers drove off.

The police said officers quickly caught up with the teens and arrested all five.

The gun that police recovered from the boys was a BB gun.

The suspects ranged in age: Two are 15 years old, two are 14 and one was 13.

All five have been charged with armed carjacking and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

This is one of many carjackings involving teenagers in D.C. over the past year.

One D.C. carjacking drew national attention when Mohammad Anwar, an Uber Eats driver, was killed after he was carjacked by two teenage girls near Nationals Park last March.

They used a stun gun on him, and video of the incident showed Anwar holding on to the open driver’s side door as one of the girls stepped on the gas pedal. His car hit a curb and tipped on its side, landing on top of him.

Both girls pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and were sentenced to juvenile detention.