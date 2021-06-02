2nd teen girl pleads guilty in death of Uber Eats driver in DC

A 13-year-old girl has pleaded guilty in the death of an Uber Eats driver near Nationals Park in March.

The girl pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder charges in the killing of Mohammad Anwar, 66, of Springfield, Virginia, who died after she and a 15-year-old girl used a stun gun to steal his car during a carjacking attempt.

Multiple passersby recorded videos on their phones of the incident March 23, saying the driver was calling for help while telling the teens to get out of the car.

Instead of getting out, the teens accelerated on the gas with Anwar standing on the inside of the driver’s-side door. As he was hanging onto the open door, the car hit a curb and flipped onto its side, landing on top of Anwar and killing him.

The 13-year-old girl agreed to the second-degree murder charge in a plea deal offered by prosecutors in exchange for dropping other charges. Under D.C. law, she could not be charged as an adult.

The 15-year-old, who was also offered a plea deal from prosecutors, pleaded guilty to felony murder in juvenile court last month. She has a sentencing hearing set for Friday.