CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC announces vaccine outreach workforce | J&J vaccine expiration dates extended | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » Washington, DC News » 2nd teen girl pleads…

2nd teen girl pleads guilty in death of Uber Eats driver in DC

Megan Cloherty | mcloherty@wtop.com

June 3, 2021, 7:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A 13-year-old girl has pleaded guilty in the death of an Uber Eats driver near Nationals Park in March.

The girl pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder charges in the killing of Mohammad Anwar, 66, of Springfield, Virginia, who died after she and a 15-year-old girl used a stun gun to steal his car during a carjacking attempt.

Multiple passersby recorded videos on their phones of the incident March 23, saying the driver was calling for help while telling the teens to get out of the car.

Instead of getting out, the teens accelerated on the gas with Anwar standing on the inside of the driver’s-side door. As he was hanging onto the open door, the car hit a curb and flipped onto its side, landing on top of Anwar and killing him.

The 13-year-old girl agreed to the second-degree murder charge in a plea deal offered by prosecutors in exchange for dropping other charges. Under D.C. law, she could not be charged as an adult.

The 15-year-old, who was also offered a plea deal from prosecutors, pleaded guilty to felony murder in juvenile court last month. She has a sentencing hearing set for Friday.

Megan Cloherty

WTOP Investigative Reporter Megan Cloherty primarily covers breaking news, crime and courts.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OPM signs off on new flexibility designed to rehire former employees at higher grade levels

USPS defends slower mail to achieve more reliable delivery

Congress has concerns about Air Force cuts to legacy systems to save money

IRS seeks authority to fast-track more hires as its builds up depleted workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up