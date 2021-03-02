CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Aspirin aids COVID-19 outcomes | Georgetown unveils graduation plans | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
2 girls charged with fatal carjacking in DC

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

March 24, 2021, 10:37 AM

Two teenagers have been charged with murder after a Virginia man police say they were carjacking died in a car crash Tuesday afternoon in D.C.

Mohammed Anwar, 66, of Springfield, Virginia, died in the crash on N Street in Southeast D.C., just north of Nationals Park.

The police said in their report that the crash happened when he was shocked by a stun gun by two teenagers who were in the process of carjacking him about a block away on Van Street at about 4:30 p.m.

A 13-year-old girl from Southeast D.C. and a 15-year-old girl from Fort Washington, Maryland, have been arrested and charged with felony murder and armed carjacking.

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

