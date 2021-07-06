A 14-year-old girl involved in the carjacking death of an Uber Eats driver in D.C. has been sentenced to juvenile detention until she turns 21.

The girl, who was 13 at the time, and a 15-year-old girl used a stun gun to carjack Mohammad Anwar, 66, of Springfield, Virginia, on March 23.

Video of the incident, which happened near Nationals Park, showed Anwar holding on to the open driver’s side door as one of the girls stepped on the gas pedal. His car hit a curb and tipped on its side, landing on top of him.

Prosecutors said the girls lied to bystanders and claimed the car belonged to them.

Under plea deals, both girls pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in return for prosecutors dropping other charges. (The 13-year-old girl was from Southeast D.C. and the 15-year-old was from Fort Washington, Maryland.)

In early June, the 15-year-old girl was also sentenced to confinement until the age of 21.

During that sentencing, Anwar’s family had harsh words for the teen.

“I cannot move past that sidewalk on N Street on March 23rd, where he lay broken, while one of you was only concerned about your phone,” Anwar’s daughter said during the virtual hearing. “You broke most of the bones in his body. No amount of years you spend in any facility can ever make you go through even one percent of that pain.”

She added: “I can never, and will never, forgive you for the pain you caused him.”

The 15-year-old apologized to the family and the court, saying, “If I could take it back I would.”