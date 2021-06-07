7 teens arrested after carjacking, crash in DC

Seven teens — aged 13 to 16 — were arrested and charged in D.C. on Monday night after an armed carjacking and then a crash in Northeast.

According to D.C. police, it happened just before 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Authorities said they were called to the 200 block of 14th Place NE for the report of a carjacking that happened earlier in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

When officers tried to stop the teens, they fled, and the chase ended in a crash.

Most of the teens were charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle.

The youngest of the group — a 13-year-old — was also charged with leaving after colliding, fleeing from a law enforcement officer, reckless driving and not having a permit.

