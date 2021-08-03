2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Simone Biles opts out of floor exercise final | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
3 teenagers charged in DC armed carjackings

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

August 1, 2021, 6:46 PM

Three D.C. teenagers — a 13-year-old, 15-year-old and 17-year-old — were all arrested and charged Saturday in connection with a number of armed carjackings in the District.

All three are teenage boys and most of the alleged carjackings happened in the Southeast portion of the city. The 15-year-old and 17-year-old face other charges, including armed robbery and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

D.C. Police said the 13-year-old boy is from Southeast D.C. He’s charged in an armed carjacking that happened Monday at around 10 p.m. on Minnesota Avenue in Southeast.

The 17-year-old boy is also from Southeast. Police said he’s charged in an armed carjacking and an armed robbery. Police said the carjacking happened around 3:20 a.m. on Sheridan Road in Southeast and the robbery happened just over an hour later on Stanton Road in Southeast.

D.C. Police said the 15-year-old boy, who’s from Northeast, faces charges in two armed carjackings and two instances of unauthorized use of a vehicle. The alleged carjackings happened just one day apart — one on July 16 just after midnight on Tingey Street in Southeast and the other at 2 a.m. July 17 on Ridge Place in Southeast.

D.C. Police said they continue to investigate each case.

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

